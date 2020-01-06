Pg Tips 160S Plus 50% Free Pyramid Teabags 750G

Full-flavoured tea
Exceptionally flavoursome, even when made by those who tend to ruin tea with too much milk. The best.
Used to be the best... disappointing
PG tips used to be my favourite, I used to bring it home (I live abroad)as not sold there & was so loved by friends & family. It made the most desired gift. The last box however very disappointing.Bags split &lack depth &flavour. There r better t's
Pg Tips tea bags
I recently bought 100 tea bags of PG tips tea bags. This did not live up to expectation as in the box of 100 there were only 88 tea bags. To make things even better the taste was not as described on the TV and was very weak.
Fully biodegradable tea bags
This is a selling point for us as we can put them straight on the compost heap. But why do you say nothing about it on the boxes? Presumably this applies to the pyramid type. The round flat bags seem very different - only suitable for landfill?
The best cup of tea!
I always buy PG Tips teabags to bring back to Colombia when I have been visiting my family in the UK, because I cannot live without a good cup of tea! I noticed on the boxes I bought that they ask how people like their tea. I prefer a TIGHT SQUEEZE!
Best tea
Best tea in the worl I would highly recommend pg tips original tea I would say brew for 3 minutes and serve with a splash of milk and serve with a few cheeky biscuits
Terrible Imitation
Despite growing up with PG tips the so called original is a pale imitation of teas of the past. From the original through to the extra strong PG tips is now a unpalatable dire cup of dish water. I for one will never buy PG tips agai!
PG Tips Original
Just tasted these for the first time ever. Can’t believe I haven’t found these before! By far the best tasting cup of tea.....ever!
Perfect brew
I have been converted from my usual brand. Pg tips pyramid are so full of flavour, where the bag isn't flat like other brands the tea leafs have lots of room to move around to make the best brew ever in no time at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
PG Tips Original Pyramid
After running out of tea st the office I decided to bring in my PG Tips pyramid teabags in and received positive reactions from my colleagues the taste is a huge improvement on our current brand and all agreed we will switch to these from now on [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]