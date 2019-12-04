By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Great Food Sweet Potato Pakora 300G

5(1)Write a review
Great Food Sweet Potato Pakora 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Per Portion (4x22g pakora):
  • Energy795kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates0.68g
    3%
  • Sugars5.6g
    6%
  • Salt0.80g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Chunky sweet potato, chickpea and red pepper pakora - simply blended with Indian spices and baked
  • For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram
  • Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
  • Life's amazing, and you are too!
  • That's why you deserve truly nourishing experiences, even on days when it's a challenge to keep up. But needing something quick shouldn't mean compromising on nutrition or taste.
  • Gosh! makes plant-based food that's bursting with healthy goodness, abundant in flavour and pop-in-the-oven-easy.
  • Give yourself a well-earned boost with these versatile pakora, made to make your day that bit better.
  • Suitable for everyone - Whatever your dietary preferences
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Chilli rating - medium spiced - 2
  • One portion = 1 of your five-a-day
  • Free from gluten, egg, dairy, nut & soya
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Kosher - KLBD, SKA
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Potato (29%), Chickpeas (29%), Red Pepper (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flake, Tomato Puree, Onion, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Ground Coriander, Ground Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Salt, Chilli Flakes

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep me in the fridgeAfter opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up
Remove all packaging
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile)
Guidelines only - all appliances are different

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pakora on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 10-12 minutes

Oven cook
Instructions: Place pakora on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 5-8 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.

Return to

  • If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
  • Gosh! Food Ltd,
  • Maidstone Road,
  • Kingston,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK10 0BD.
  • Email: hello@goshfood.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (4x22g pakora)
Energy kJ904kJ795kJ
Energy kcal217kcal191kcal
Fat 11.7g10.3g
of which saturates 0.8g0.68g
Carbohydrate 25.8g22.7g
of which sugars 6.4g5.6g
Fibre 6.5g5.8g
Protein 5.4g4.8g
Salt 0.91g0.80g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

5 stars

They taste natural, chilli and sweet and are moist

Usually bought next

Great Food Spin & Pinenut Bites 300G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Gosh Original Falafel 300G

£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here