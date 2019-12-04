Great Food Spin & Pinenut Bites 300G
- Energy866kJ 207kcal10%
- Fat10.5g15%
- Saturates0.74g4%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.95g16%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Chunky chickpea, carrot, spinach and pine nut bites - simply blended with herbs and spices and baked
- Free-from the top 14 allergens including... Cereals containing Gluten, Soya, Egg, Milk, Nuts & Sesame Seeds
- Life's amazing, and you are too!
- That's why you deserve truly nourishing experiences, even on days when it's a challenge to keep up. But needing something quick shouldn't mean compromising on nutrition or taste.
- Gosh! makes plant-based food that's bursting with healthy goodness, abundant in flavour and pop-in-the-oven-easy.
- Give yourself a well-earned boost with these versatile versatile bites, made to make your day that bit better.
- Suitable for everyone - Whatever your dietary preferences
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Free from gluten, egg, dairy, nut & soya
- Vegan friendly
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD, SKA
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas (55%), Carrot (9%), Onion, Spinach (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Flake, Pine Nuts (1%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Parsley, Coriander, Garlic Puree (Water, Garlic Granules), Salt, Raising Agent (Bicarbonate of Soda), Ground Cumin, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Keep me in the fridgeAfter opening, eat within 3 days Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted For Use By date, see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Simply heat up
Remove all packaging
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile)
Guidelines only - all appliances are different
Oven cook
Instructions: Place bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 14-16 minutes
Instructions: Place bites on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 5-8 minutes
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat but extra delicious when eaten hot
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
Return to
- If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (4x224g bites)
|Energy kJ
|984kJ
|866kJ
|Energy kcal
|236kcal
|207kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|10.5g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.74g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|23.7g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|5.3g
|Protein
|8.1g
|7.1g
|Salt
|1.08g
|0.95g
Safety information
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain
