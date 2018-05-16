By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Deli Roast Chicken

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Deli Roast Chicken

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 5.20
£13.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One slice
  • Energy154kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 614kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and roasted reformed chicken breast.
  • Chicken breast roasted for extra succulence.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (95%), Pea Fibre, Butter (Milk), Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

40 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy614kJ / 146kcal154kJ / 36kcal
Fat4.8g1.2g
Saturates1.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein25.4g6.3g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Counter Roast Turkey Breast

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 3.90
£13.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter British Roast Topside Of Beef

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 5.40
£18.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Lean Ham

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.50
£15.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Counter Yorkshire Cured Ham

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 4.80
£16.00/kg

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here