Bertolli With Butter 400G

4.5(50)Write a review
Bertolli With Butter 400G

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • 70% blended spread with 17% olive oil and 8.3% milk fat.
  • For product and recipe information, log onto www.bertolli.co.uk
  • For more information, log onto www.upfield.com/contact
  • Bertolli is committed to sustainable palm oil.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Palm Oil, Olive Oil (17%), Water, Buttermilk (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk) (10%), Salt (1%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Natural Butter Flavouring (Milk), Vitamin A and D, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in refrigerator.Best Before: See Lid

Produce of

Made outside of Italy

Number of uses

1 portion = 10g (pack contains 40 portions)

Name and address

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Return to

  • Bertolli UK and Ireland,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion***% Per 10g**
Energy 2614 kJ/629 kcal261 kJ/63 kcal3%
Fat 70 g7 g10%
- of which saturates 30 g3 g15%
- monounsaturates 33 g3.3 g
- polyunsaturates 6.9 g0.7 g
Carbohydrates0.6 g<0.5 g<1%
- of which sugars 0.6 g<0.5 g<1%
Protein <0.5 g0.5 g<1%
Salt 1 g0.1 g2%
Vitamin A 800 µg (100% NRV)80 µg (10% NRV)
Vitamin D 7.5 µg (150% NRV)0.75 µg (15% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Values---
*% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 portion = 10g (pack contains 40 portions)---

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this butter - it’s my favourite.

5 stars

Love this butter - it's my favourite.

Rich buttery taste with Olive goodness!

5 stars

I was really interested in giving Bertolli with butter a try as I love the idea of the taste of butter but with the health benefits of olives. We are hearing a lot about how healthy and good for us a Mediterranean diet is so I thought I'd give this a try. I have not been disappointed at all it has a rich but smooth taste which just melts in your mouth, perfect for toast or on a jacket potato. I used it in my scrambled egg and it gave it a golden yellow colour and the taste was just scrummy! It's so versatile as you can use it in cooking as well as straight out of the tub too. It spreads easily straight from the fridge. It adds a new depth of flavour to my dishes which is exquisite so I now use it in place of where I would have used butter before, it's quickly becoming a favourite in my household. I'm impressed it contains less fat than regular butter so healthy all round yet there's no compromise on taste or flavour. I'd highly recommend giving it a try I'm sure you'll love it as much as my family does. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely alternative to butter

5 stars

I found this product brilliant as an alternative to butter for frying I didn't need any additional oil as I found this didn't burn like normal butter does. Tasted lovely on my morning toast or on a sandwhich or scone with jam. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a butter alternative. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect combination... try it!

5 stars

OK, so I'm really not a fan of fake butter in general. My favourite spread for my morning toast is (well, was) pure unadulterated butter. On healthy mornings, I'd dabble with olive oil by drizzling some on my toast instead of butter. I liked the health claims of olive oil, how it's an unsaturated fat unlike butter and I do like the taste of olive oil, but prefer the taste of butter. Above, I say that butter WAS my favourite spread of choice, but after finding Bertolli with Butter spread in my local supermarket, I've fallen in love with it hook, line and sinker! It's the perfect spread for me... I get the lovely taste of butter AND olive oil conveniently in one spread. It makes me feel less guilty about the relative unhealthyness of butter, as the olive oil present redeems this fact. I truly love it, wonderful taste and perfect spreading texture - unlike butter that needs to be left out of the fridge for awhile before spreading and the messiness of tackling a bottle of olive oil to drizzle some on my toast - this spread is quick, clean and efficient to use. Perfect, well thought out product, tastes good, works/spreads well and is good for your health - what more can I ask? "Bertolli with Butter spread, the perfect blend with butter and olive oil." It really does live up to its name! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fussy about butter

5 stars

I am very fussy about the butter I use as I like it to be creamy and tasty therefore I was a little apprehensive about trying a new brand especially one with added ingredients. I was pleasantly surprised by Bertolli it was all of the things I look for in a butter and had added benefits with the olive oil. I would definitely buy this product again and have even converted the rest of the family to eating it too. I use butter mostly to cook with and that's why I like it creamy and a little salty and this butter is a perfect fit. It is definitely on my next shopping list! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Almost perfect!

4 stars

TASTE: Excellent! Pleasant flavour that is strong enough without being too salty. TEXTURE: Nice and smooth. Easy to spread. PACKAGING: - distinctive shape (with its curvy bottom corners) - attractive, contrasting colours (black, yellow, green, red and white) - strong and effective BERTOLLI branding on top and sides of outer pack, also on inner foil which suggests a product of high quality and presumably reflects (does DAL mean something in Italian?) a long standing heritage. - on the top lid of the pack the best before date and calories/kJ indications are all clearly legible. - unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the information shown on the bottom of the pack - which is far too small to be readable by all but extremely short-sighted people! Either a much larger oblong space must be created for the text to be crammed into. Alternatively the text could be reduced e.g. the sentence before the Ingredients List could easily be cut out (as it is contained in the Ingredients List anyway). Probably a combination of both of the above will be necessary to make the bottom label acceptable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum! So delicious

4 stars

I love olive oil and I love butter - I'm delighted that the two have been combined in such a delicious product! I usually use a leading brand of spreadable butter but will now be using this instead. We keep being told that olive oil is good for us, and this stuff tastes great, so why not! It spreads easily, melts on your crumpets and tastes delicious - I'm not a fan of margarine but it's not even a bit like that. Definitely recommend this. Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmmm.... yummy yummy

5 stars

Love the unique butter tub, that it stays soft to spread from the fridge, tastes like fully flavoursome butter. We get through a lot of butter in my household and this sure was a scrummy treat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy taste

4 stars

Bertolli with butter spread was very creamy and tasty. Both my husband and son could tell the difference between our normal spread. I did find it quite difficult to spread even on toast and I often mislaid the lid as it's the same colour as my worktop. The retail price is quite expensive. If it was cheaper I would be more persuaded to get this again. Great taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's good, but it's just not butter!

4 stars

We normally use good old butter in our house, but we tried Bertolli with butter as an alternative. We tried it on everything and the first impressions were good, my housemate remarked that it was "just like spreadable butter." It goes great on a cheese one or sandwiches, with no faffing or waiting for it to warm a little. It tastes good too overall, however it was a little oily on a jacket potato. My housemate used some when making an omelette and was pleased with the results. One reason we usually stick with butter is the ingredients used in some spreads. It was very pleasing to note that the palm oil used in Bertolli with Butter is from sustainable sources. So overall the feedback from the household was positive and this is definitely something we would consider for baking in the future, however it didn't cut it enough to replace butter on our weekly shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

