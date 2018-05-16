Tesco Loch Trout Fw Portions 140G

- Energy910kJ 218kcal11%
Product Description
- Farmed Loch trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) portions, Skin-on
- A great alternative to Salmon. Scottish Loch Trout is richer in colour, with a firm texture and delicate flavour. Source of Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
Information
Ingredients
Rainbow Trout (Fish).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Produce of
Farmed in U.K., Scotland
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: May contain bone
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|827kJ / 199kcal
|910kJ / 218kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|14.2g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|20.2g
|22.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|920mg
|1012mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: May contain bone
