Tesco Takeaway Mild Indian Meal For 2 1670G

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 138kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer packaging and inner labels.
Important
Naan bread not suitable for microwave heating. Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Oven or microwave heat the pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes.
Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes.
Turn once.
Naan Bread:
Medium 2 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove lids from the pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes and decant into ovenproof dishes and cover. Place the chicken korma and chicken tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes.
Add the pilau rice and Bombay potatoes to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes.
Remove all packaging from the naan bread, sprinkle with water and heat alongside other items for a further 5 minutes.
190°C/Fan 170°F/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes well before serving with the naan bread.
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
1.67kg ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a meal (835g)
|Energy
|578kJ / 138kcal
|4825kJ / 1151kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|47.4g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|12.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.4g
|128.9g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|20.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|13.4g
|Protein
|5.4g
|45.3g
|Salt
|0.6g
|4.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 363kJ / 87kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (35%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|363kJ / 87kcal
|544kJ / 130kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|15.6g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Protein
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 150kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (29%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Water, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Cashew Nut, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Leaf, Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Mace, Chilli Powder.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (192g)
|Energy
|624kJ / 150kcal
|1200kJ / 288kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|18.7g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|8.4g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seeds, Salt.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a naan bread (50g)
|Energy
|1266kJ / 300kcal
|633kJ / 150kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|49.1g
|24.6g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 530kJ / 127kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (24%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Almonds, Cornflour, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Paprika, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fenugreek Leaf, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Ginger Powder, Lemon Oil, Mace, Star Anise, Basil.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (192g)
|Energy
|530kJ / 127kcal
|1020kJ / 245kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|15.4g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.7g
|Protein
|8.5g
|16.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf.
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (250g)
|Energy
|570kJ / 135kcal
|1426kJ / 337kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|67.0g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
