Tesco Takeaway Mild Indian Meal For 2 1670G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Mild Indian Meal For 2 1670G
£ 8.00
£4.80/kg
½ of a meal
  • Energy4825kJ 1151kcal
    58%
  • Fat47.4g
    68%
  • Saturates12.8g
    64%
  • Sugars20.4g
    23%
  • Salt4.8g
    80%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked basmati rice with spices. Chicken breast pieces in a creamy coconut and cashew nut sauce. Marinated chicken breast in a spiced tomato, cream and almond sauce. Potato in a spiced tomato and onion sauce. Naan bread with onion seeds.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Chicken Korma Mild Chicken Tikka Masala Pilau Rice Bombay Potatoes Naan Bread
  • Chicken Korma Mild Chicken Tikka Masala Pilau Rice Bombay Potatoes Naan Bread
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team, who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Chicken Korma and Chicken Tikka Masala
  • Made using chicken from Thailand.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Pack size: 1670g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove outer packaging and inner labels.
Important
Naan bread not suitable for microwave heating. Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity. Not suitable for heating from frozen.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Oven or microwave heat the pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes.
Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes.
Turn once.
Naan Bread:
Medium 2 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove lids from the pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes and decant into ovenproof dishes and cover. Place the chicken korma and chicken tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes.
Add the pilau rice and Bombay potatoes to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes.
Remove all packaging from the naan bread, sprinkle with water and heat alongside other items for a further 5 minutes.
190°C/Fan 170°F/Gas 5 25-30 mins
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes well before serving with the naan bread.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Film. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

1.67kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a meal (835g)
Energy578kJ / 138kcal4825kJ / 1151kcal
Fat5.7g47.4g
Saturates1.5g12.8g
Carbohydrate15.4g128.9g
Sugars2.4g20.4g
Fibre1.6g13.4g
Protein5.4g45.3g
Salt0.6g4.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy544kJ 130kcal
      7%
    • Fat5.9g
      8%
    • Saturates0.5g
      3%
    • Sugars5.7g
      6%
    • Salt0.9g
      15%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 363kJ / 87kcal

    • Chilli rating - 1

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Potato (35%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Ginger Purée, Green Chilli, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
    Energy363kJ / 87kcal544kJ / 130kcal
    Fat3.9g5.9g
    Saturates0.3g0.5g
    Carbohydrate10.4g15.6g
    Sugars3.8g5.7g
    Fibre3.1g4.7g
    Protein1.0g1.5g
    Salt0.6g0.9g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1200kJ 288kcal
      14%
    • Fat18.7g
      27%
    • Saturates8.7g
      44%
    • Sugars7.7g
      9%
    • Salt1.2g
      20%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 150kcal

    • Chilli rating - 1

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (29%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato, Water, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Cashew Nut, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Leaf, Cardamom, Cumin Seed, Mace, Chilli Powder.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (192g)
    Energy624kJ / 150kcal1200kJ / 288kcal
    Fat9.7g18.7g
    Saturates4.5g8.7g
    Carbohydrate6.7g12.9g
    Sugars4.0g7.7g
    Fibre1.0g1.9g
    Protein8.4g16.2g
    Salt0.6g1.2g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a naan bread
    • Energy633kJ 150kcal
      8%
    • Fat3.5g
      5%
    • Saturates0.8g
      4%
    • Sugars0.7g
      1%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 300kcal

    • Chilli rating - 1

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Yogurt (Milk), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphates), Onion Seeds, Salt.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a naan bread (50g)
    Energy1266kJ / 300kcal633kJ / 150kcal
    Fat7.0g3.5g
    Saturates1.5g0.8g
    Carbohydrate49.1g24.6g
    Sugars1.4g0.7g
    Fibre3.3g1.7g
    Protein8.6g4.3g
    Salt1.0g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1020kJ 245kcal
      12%
    • Fat15.4g
      22%
    • Saturates2.7g
      14%
    • Sugars5.8g
      6%
    • Salt1.5g
      25%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 530kJ / 127kcal

    • Chilli rating - 1

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (24%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Almonds, Cornflour, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Paprika, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fenugreek Leaf, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Ginger Powder, Lemon Oil, Mace, Star Anise, Basil.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (192g)
    Energy530kJ / 127kcal1020kJ / 245kcal
    Fat8.0g15.4g
    Saturates1.4g2.7g
    Carbohydrate4.6g8.9g
    Sugars3.0g5.8g
    Fibre1.4g2.7g
    Protein8.5g16.4g
    Salt0.8g1.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • ½ of a pack
    • Energy1426kJ 337kcal
      17%
    • Fat4.0g
      6%
    • Saturates0.3g
      2%
    • Sugars0.5g
      1%
    • Salt0.8g
      13%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 570kJ / 135kcal

    • Chilli rating - 1

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf.

    Allergy Information

    • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains 2 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (250g)
    Energy570kJ / 135kcal1426kJ / 337kcal
    Fat1.6g4.0g
    Saturates0.1g0.3g
    Carbohydrate26.8g67.0g
    Sugars0.2g0.5g
    Fibre1.0g2.5g
    Protein2.8g7.0g
    Salt0.3g0.8g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Removing all the info makes me suspicious 😒

3 stars

Where’s all the info gone. Used to be able to view on line calories, sugars and fats etc. Also cooking information. This has been removed. WHY.

