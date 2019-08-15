Tesco Takeaway Mild Indian Meal For 2 1670G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results oven heat.

Remove outer packaging and inner labels.

Important

Naan bread not suitable for microwave heating. Allow trays to stand until they regain their rigidity. Not suitable for heating from frozen.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Oven or microwave heat the pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes.

Sprinkle the naan bread with water and place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes.

Turn once.

Naan Bread:

Medium 2 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove lids from the pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes and decant into ovenproof dishes and cover. Place the chicken korma and chicken tikka masala on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5 minutes.

Add the pilau rice and Bombay potatoes to the baking tray and heat for a further 15-20 minutes.

Remove all packaging from the naan bread, sprinkle with water and heat alongside other items for a further 5 minutes.

190°C/Fan 170°F/Gas 5 25-30 mins

Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Stir pilau rice, chicken korma, chicken tikka masala and Bombay potatoes well before serving with the naan bread.

