Tesco Takeaway Pilau Rice 500G

Authentic Indian Pilau Rice
Excellent quality and tasty product. Reasonably priced.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 160kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Pack contains 2 servings
Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (250g)
|Energy
|674kJ / 160kcal
|1684kJ / 399kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|28.8g
|72.0g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Protein
|2.9g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
Caution This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.
