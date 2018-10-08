By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Takeaway Pilau Rice 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Pilau Rice 500G
£ 2.25
£4.50/kg
½ of a pack (250g)
  • Energy1684kJ 399kcal
    20%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked basmati rice with spices.
  • Takeaway No 21 Infused with cumin seeds and cardamom pods
  • Takeaway No 21
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seed, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines below.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (250g)
Energy674kJ / 160kcal1684kJ / 399kcal
Fat3.4g8.5g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate28.8g72.0g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre1.1g2.8g
Protein2.9g7.3g
Salt0.3g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Authentic Indian Pilau Rice

5 stars

Excellent quality and tasty product. Reasonably priced.

Usually bought next

Tesco Garlic & Coriander Naan 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Indian Onion Bhajis 294G

£ 2.00
£6.81/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Garlic & Coriander Naan Breads

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here