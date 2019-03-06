Tesco Takeaway Chicken Jalfrezi 385G

Great
Excellent curry - most enjoyable. Saying it feeds two is a joke - unless you're a twelve year old anorexic. I really liked the Vindaloo that you've just discontinued, but as I can't get that, I tried the Madras (see my review - it's horrible). So now it looks like it's Jalfrezi from now on.
Great curry
I buy this twice a week. It's the best ready meal curry i've ever tasted. I've tried to make better at home from scratch but just can't. Really rich flavour with a good kick of heat.
Great taste
But this every couple weeks. Portion not too big but tastes really good.