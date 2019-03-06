By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Chicken Jalfrezi 385G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Chicken Jalfrezi 385G
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg

Offer

½ of a pack (181g**)
  • Energy539kJ 128kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 298kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of marinated chicken breast in an onion, tomato and coriander sauce with red and green peppers.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Main TAKEAWAY N°47
  • Chilli rating - 3
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Marinated Chicken (27%) [Chicken Breast, Water, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Salt, Green Chilli, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric Powder, Basil], Onion, Tomato, Green Pepper (4%), Red Pepper (4%), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Coriander, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Sugar, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cumin Seed, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Fenugreek Seed, Cardamom Powder, Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 25 mins. Remove outer packaging and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (181g**)
Energy298kJ / 71kcal539kJ / 128kcal
Fat2.0g3.6g
Saturates0.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate5.1g9.3g
Sugars3.8g6.8g
Fibre1.2g2.2g
Protein7.5g13.6g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwave heated according to instructions 385g typically weighs 362g.--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Excellent curry - most enjoyable. Saying it feeds two is a joke - unless you're a twelve year old anorexic. I really liked the Vindaloo that you've just discontinued, but as I can't get that, I tried the Madras (see my review - it's horrible). So now it looks like it's Jalfrezi from now on.

Great curry

5 stars

I buy this twice a week. It's the best ready meal curry i've ever tasted. I've tried to make better at home from scratch but just can't. Really rich flavour with a good kick of heat.

Great taste

4 stars

But this every couple weeks. Portion not too big but tastes really good.

