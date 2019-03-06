Tesco Takeaway Chicken Tikka Balti 385G
Offer
- Energy531kJ 126kcal6%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars6.2g7%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal
Product Description
- Marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, red and green pepper and yoghurt sauce.
- TAKEAWAY N°46 main
- TAKEAWAY N°46 main
- Chilli rating - 2
- Pack size: 385g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Passata, Marinated Chicken (27%) [Chicken Breast, Water, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Salt, Green Chilli, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Mace, Star Anise, Turmeric Powder, Basil], Onion, Onion Purée, Red Pepper (5%), Green Pepper (5%), Tomato, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Salt, Paprika, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Cumin Seed, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fennel Seed, Cardamom Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Onion Seeds, Coriander Seed, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 25 mins. Remove outer packaging and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (182g**)
|Energy
|292kJ / 70kcal
|531kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|6.6g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|3.5g
|Protein
|7.7g
|14.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 364g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019