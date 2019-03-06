By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Vegetable Curry 385G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Vegetable Curry 385G
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg

Offer

½ of a pack (182g**)
  • Energy600kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 330kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower, green beans, carrots and peas in a spicy tomato sauce.
  • Main Takeaway No 49
  • 1/2 pack contains 2 of your 5 a day
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Peas], Onion, Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Red Pepper, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Coconut Cream, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Tomato Paste, Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom, Onion Seeds, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Remove outer packaging and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (182g**)
Energy330kJ / 79kcal600kJ / 144kcal
Fat4.1g7.5g
Saturates1.9g3.5g
Carbohydrate6.6g12.0g
Sugars4.6g8.4g
Fibre2.9g5.2g
Protein2.5g4.6g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 364g.--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Really tasty curry ! Had it with mini nans for a light supper . Not really enough for two for a main meal but well worth the money will definitely be buying again

Nice curry

4 stars

Not to hot very nice curry

