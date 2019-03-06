Tesco Takeaway Vegetable Curry 385G

Gorgeous!
Really tasty curry ! Had it with mini nans for a light supper . Not really enough for two for a main meal but well worth the money will definitely be buying again
Nice curry
Not to hot very nice curry
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 330kJ / 79kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (52%) [Cauliflower, Green Beans, Carrots, Peas], Onion, Tomato, Single Cream (Milk), Red Pepper, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Coconut Cream, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Tomato Paste, Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Green Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cardamom, Onion Seeds, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Dill.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Remove outer packaging and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled
385g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (182g**)
|Energy
|330kJ / 79kcal
|600kJ / 144kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|12.0g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|8.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|5.2g
|Protein
|2.5g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 364g.
|-
|-
