Tesco Takeaway Chicken Tikka Masala 385G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 530kJ / 127kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced tomato, cream and almond sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Takeaway No 43 Creamy spiced tomato curry infused with coriander and garam masala.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (24%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Almonds, Cornflour, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Palm Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Paprika, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fenugreek Leaf, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Ginger Powder, Lemon Oil, Mace, Star Anise, Basil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 25-30 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (193g)
Energy530kJ / 127kcal1023kJ / 245kcal
Fat8.0g15.4g
Saturates1.4g2.7g
Carbohydrate4.6g8.9g
Sugars3.0g5.8g
Fibre1.4g2.7g
Protein8.5g16.4g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Too salty

1 stars

Really salty , not very nice

Terrible value

1 stars

Thought I'd try this as alternative to the box takeaways. Hardly any chicken in a bucket of sauce which was also a bit bland. Same problem with the Jalfrezi, 4 small bits of chicken although the sauce was tasty there was far too much of it. The Chinese in this range at least contained a reasonable amount of chicken. Won't bother again. Would rather pay more and get more meat content.

A once great tasting meal ruined...

1 stars

No sure what they have done to these but they have gone from being the best supermarket Tikka Masala to the worst !!! Been buying these for years and always thoroughly enjoyed them, great sauce great meat & great flavour, then a few weeks back all that changed for the worse... Thought it was just a one of poor batch I had got but no, just ordered them again hoping they'd be back to "normal". Alas twas not to be, the sauce has gone from being a deep orange colour nice and smooth to what can only be described as a pale sickly tan colour with the consistency of a cross between lumpy watered down porridge mixed with semolina. As for the taste, well that's disappeared completely. No "new recipe" bandied about which is the usual when companies change such things, just a complete change of it's recipe to something that is now enough to put me off ever buying these again. Shame, as said been buying these for years and they quite simply where the best around and they were one of the main reasons I still shopped at Tesco but alas that is no more, time to shop elsewhere.

