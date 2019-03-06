Tesco Takeaway Chicken Tikka Masala 385G

Thought I'd try this as alternative to the box takeaways. Hardly any chicken in a bucket of sauce which was also a bit bland. Same problem with the Jalfrezi, 4 small bits of chicken although the sauce was tasty there was far too much of it. The Chinese in this range at least contained a reasonable amount of chicken. Won't bother again. Would rather pay more and get more meat content.

A once great tasting meal ruined...

1 stars

A Tesco Customer12th September 2018

No sure what they have done to these but they have gone from being the best supermarket Tikka Masala to the worst !!! Been buying these for years and always thoroughly enjoyed them, great sauce great meat & great flavour, then a few weeks back all that changed for the worse... Thought it was just a one of poor batch I had got but no, just ordered them again hoping they'd be back to "normal". Alas twas not to be, the sauce has gone from being a deep orange colour nice and smooth to what can only be described as a pale sickly tan colour with the consistency of a cross between lumpy watered down porridge mixed with semolina. As for the taste, well that's disappeared completely. No "new recipe" bandied about which is the usual when companies change such things, just a complete change of it's recipe to something that is now enough to put me off ever buying these again. Shame, as said been buying these for years and they quite simply where the best around and they were one of the main reasons I still shopped at Tesco but alas that is no more, time to shop elsewhere.