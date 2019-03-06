By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Red Thai Chicken Curry 385G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Red Thai Chicken Curry 385G
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg

Offer

½ of a pack (192g)
  • Energy910kJ 218kcal
    11%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 474kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a creamy red Thai sauce with red pepper, coconut cream and water chestnuts.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Takeaway No 82
  • Takeaway No 82
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (30%), Water, Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Red Pepper, Coconut Cream, Onion, Anchovy (Fish), Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Demerara Sugar, Lime Juice, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Tamarind Paste, Lemon Grass, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Corn Starch, Coriander Seed, Kaffir Lime Peel, Cumin, Colour (Paprika Extract), Red Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Cardamom, Coriander Root, Ground White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins.
Remove label and lid. Decant into a ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (192g)
Energy474kJ / 113kcal910kJ / 218kcal
Fat6.2g11.9g
Saturates2.9g5.6g
Carbohydrate5.5g10.6g
Sugars3.8g7.3g
Fibre0.9g1.7g
Protein8.5g16.2g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not like Thai curry at all

1 stars

Awful. Gelatinous, with an unpleasant smell and taste. Not like Thai curry at all. Very disappointed.

WHY HAVE YOU CHANGED THE SAUCE?

3 stars

I buy this red Thai curry EVERY week with my shopping, but over last two weeks you’ve changed the ingredients/ sauce ,as well as putting cheaper cuts of ‘chewy’ chicken! WHY? It’s one of the few, absolutely tasty ready meals, that needed NO changes. Please explain why it’s been changed ( for the worse )

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Not too hot or spicy. Will definitely be buying again. Well done tesco.

A reasonable attempt...

4 stars

It's a reasonable attempt of a Thai red curry for the English palette. It's not too spicy but the flavour is OK, along with the tomatoes and peppers there is some water chestnut, the sauce is creamy and I usually add some freshly ground black pepper.

Absoutely revolting. all pepper skin. tomato skin

1 stars

Absoutely revolting. all pepper skin. tomato skin and rubbery chicken!!! would never buy again and would recommend everyone to stay well clear

