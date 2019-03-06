Tesco Takeaway Red Thai Chicken Curry 385G

Not like Thai curry at all
Awful. Gelatinous, with an unpleasant smell and taste. Not like Thai curry at all. Very disappointed.
WHY HAVE YOU CHANGED THE SAUCE?
I buy this red Thai curry EVERY week with my shopping, but over last two weeks you’ve changed the ingredients/ sauce ,as well as putting cheaper cuts of ‘chewy’ chicken! WHY? It’s one of the few, absolutely tasty ready meals, that needed NO changes. Please explain why it’s been changed ( for the worse )
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Not too hot or spicy. Will definitely be buying again. Well done tesco.
A reasonable attempt...
It's a reasonable attempt of a Thai red curry for the English palette. It's not too spicy but the flavour is OK, along with the tomatoes and peppers there is some water chestnut, the sauce is creamy and I usually add some freshly ground black pepper.
Absoutely revolting. all pepper skin. tomato skin
Absoutely revolting. all pepper skin. tomato skin and rubbery chicken!!! would never buy again and would recommend everyone to stay well clear