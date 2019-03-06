Tesco Takeaway Green Thai Chicken Curry 385G
- Energy836kJ 200kcal10%
- Fat10.8g15%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars4.9g5%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 104kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces in a coconut cream and single cream Thai sauce with water chestnuts.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Takeaway No 81 Main
- Chilli rating - 1
- Pack size: 385g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (30%), Water, Coconut Cream, Single Cream (Milk), Water Chestnut, Onion, Anchovy (Fish), Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lime Juice, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Lemongrass, Shallot, Galangal, Green Chilli Purée, Tamarind Paste, Corn Starch, Basil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Molasses, Kaffir Lime Peel, Red Chilli Purée, Lime Leaf, Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Soya Bean, Wheat.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results heat in a microwave.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 28-30 mins.
Remove label and lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1 GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (192g)
|Energy
|435kJ / 104kcal
|836kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|10.8g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|10.0g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.0g
|15.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
