Tesco Takeaway Egg Fried Rice 500G

Disappointing
Dry and tasteless.
Pure Stodge
Texture was awful - just stodgy - no flavor whatsoever. Spollt our family chinese get together.
Bad texture and flavour
Not nice in any way
Misleading Use By Date
Bought two of these with the 6+ day use by date in mind. Went to use if for our supper two days later and noticed it was already past it's use by date. The rice looked slimy and not nice...straight in the bin. I tried to get a reply from Tesco several times about this using their online contact forms but didn't get one reply. Very disappointed.
This Egg Fried Rice Was Nice As Well As The Other
This Egg Fried Rice Was Nice As Well As The Other I Had From Here But The Thing I Liked Was That It Had More In It Than The Other But The Tastes Weren't That Different I Don't Think And I Like Egg Fried Rice!!!!