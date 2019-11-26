By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Egg Fried Rice 500G

1.5(5)Write a review
£ 2.25
£4.50/kg
1/2 of a pack (250g)
  • Energy2137kJ 509kcal
    25%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 855kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice with peas and scrambled egg.
  • Takeaway No 24
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Check food is piping hot thoroughly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines below.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (250g)
Energy855kJ / 204kcal2137kJ / 509kcal
Fat7.9g19.8g
Saturates1.1g2.8g
Carbohydrate27.1g67.8g
Sugars0.4g1.0g
Fibre2.5g6.3g
Protein4.8g12.0g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

Dry and tasteless.

Pure Stodge

1 stars

Texture was awful - just stodgy - no flavor whatsoever. Spollt our family chinese get together.

Bad texture and flavour

1 stars

Not nice in any way

Misleading Use By Date

1 stars

Bought two of these with the 6+ day use by date in mind. Went to use if for our supper two days later and noticed it was already past it's use by date. The rice looked slimy and not nice...straight in the bin. I tried to get a reply from Tesco several times about this using their online contact forms but didn't get one reply. Very disappointed.

This Egg Fried Rice Was Nice As Well As The Other

4 stars

This Egg Fried Rice Was Nice As Well As The Other I Had From Here But The Thing I Liked Was That It Had More In It Than The Other But The Tastes Weren't That Different I Don't Think And I Like Egg Fried Rice!!!!

