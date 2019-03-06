Tesco Takeaway Singapore Noodles 385G

I worked in Hongkong and have eaten Singapore Nood
I worked in Hongkong and have eaten Singapore Noodles in Singapore also in many very good takeaways in the UK and other places They have never ever smelt or tasted of Curry???? This is an insult to your taste buds also a waste of money as there is hardly anything to eat other than strange sloppy noodles, the chicken (what there is of it) is soft and has a strange consistency Please leave alone nip down to your local take away or make your own. DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY ON THIS!
Amazing, when you can find it...
This is Tesco's best ready meal. I have eaten most of the ready meals because I have been living without a kitchen for a long time. Most meals I will add my own veg to keep healthy, but this one contains everything. It is easy to make, tastes REALLY NICE, and is really healthy too. There is no fatty or creamy sauce in here. It is just healthy noodles, with plenty of meat and vegetables and enough of a curry taste to make it tasty without over powering the flavour. Really great meal, I just wish I could get it more reliably. Most of the time I order it, it doesn't get delivered because of stock problems.