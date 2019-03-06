By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Singapore Noodles 385G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Singapore Noodles 385G
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg

Offer

½ of a pack (192g)
  • Energy1013kJ 241kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 528kJ / 126kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces, pork and prawns in a sesame, ginger and chilli sauce, served with cooked noodles and vegetables.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Takeaway No 65 Main
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Chicken Breast (9%), Pork (8%), Onion, Water, Red Pepper, Carrot, Prawn (Crustacean) (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Honey, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Corn Starch, Turmeric Powder, Red Chilli, Demerara Sugar, Coriander Powder, Fenugreek, Aniseed, Sea Salt, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Molasses, Glucose, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Cinnamon, Colour (Paprika Extract), Soya Bean, Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Fennel, Black Pepper, Clove, Wheat, Malted Barley Extract, Ground Star Anise, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand and pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (192g)
Energy528kJ / 126kcal1013kJ / 241kcal
Fat4.4g8.4g
Saturates0.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate14.4g27.6g
Sugars2.8g5.4g
Fibre1.3g2.6g
Protein6.5g12.5g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

I worked in Hongkong and have eaten Singapore Nood

1 stars

I worked in Hongkong and have eaten Singapore Noodles in Singapore also in many very good takeaways in the UK and other places They have never ever smelt or tasted of Curry???? This is an insult to your taste buds also a waste of money as there is hardly anything to eat other than strange sloppy noodles, the chicken (what there is of it) is soft and has a strange consistency Please leave alone nip down to your local take away or make your own. DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY ON THIS!

Amazing, when you can find it...

5 stars

This is Tesco's best ready meal. I have eaten most of the ready meals because I have been living without a kitchen for a long time. Most meals I will add my own veg to keep healthy, but this one contains everything. It is easy to make, tastes REALLY NICE, and is really healthy too. There is no fatty or creamy sauce in here. It is just healthy noodles, with plenty of meat and vegetables and enough of a curry taste to make it tasty without over powering the flavour. Really great meal, I just wish I could get it more reliably. Most of the time I order it, it doesn't get delivered because of stock problems.

