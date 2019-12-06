By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Chinese Chicken Curry 385G

2(9)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Chinese Chicken Curry 385G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

½ of a pack (181g**)
  • Energy678kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 374kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a spicy coconut sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Takeaway No 62 Chicken breast in a spicy coconut curry sauce.
  • Takeaway No 62
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (29%), Onion, Coconut Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Chicken Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Soya Bean, Turmeric Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Rice Vinegar, Molasses, Star Anise, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Black Soya Bean, Fennel, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Leek, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Alcohol, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (181g**)
Energy374kJ / 89kcal678kJ / 162kcal
Fat3.9g7.1g
Saturates1.3g2.4g
Carbohydrate5.3g9.6g
Sugars3.3g6.0g
Fibre0.6g1.1g
Protein7.9g14.3g
Salt0.6g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 385g typically weighs 363g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Top Curry

4 stars

I LOVED THIS! Loads of garlic amd saice, Loads of flavour. Now for the bad bit. The reason I gave 4 starrs and not 5 was that the chicken had been added after it had been precooked and some bits were really hard and tasted stale. My recommendation would be to either use quorn or pulses and recommend it as served with chapatti and just leave the hard bits out. Also charge £2.00 - £2.50 as the normal price.

Shouldn't be allowed to sell this.

1 stars

I was pining for a Chinese takeaway, not having had one for a year, when I noticed this. Seriously wish I hadn't seen it !! Had duck spring rolls to start and they were Okish, but the chicken curry was absolutely revolting. Would recommend to everybody to avoid. The hunt goes on for a good Chinese near Brechin !!

Not a lot of chicken

2 stars

The flavour was good, however, It was mainly sauce with not much meat, I had 6 pieces of chicken in the whole container. Definitely not enough for one person let alone two. Will not be buying this again.

Do not buy!

1 stars

Watery and Bland, wouldn’t have been enough chicken had I eaten it!

Not much taste

1 stars

Too sweet and not much taste. Very watery.

Disgusting

1 stars

Bought as an alternative to going to the Chinese takeaway, wish we’d have gone to the takeaway. How do people eat this bland garbage, call this Chinese food.....I seriously have no words for this utter waste of money. What’s the phrase, not worth the calories.

Mostly sauce

2 stars

4 tiny pieces of chicken!!! Ended up cooking mushroom and peas to bulk it out!

Not enough chicken in it and sauce to thin.

2 stars

Not enough chicken in it and sauce to thin.

Very nice chicken curry but not much chicken!

2 stars

Very nice chicken curry but not much chicken!

