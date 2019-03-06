By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Takeaway Sweet & Sour Chicken 385G

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Takeaway Sweet & Sour Chicken 385G
£ 3.50
£9.10/kg

Offer

½ of a pack (192g)
  • Energy808kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a pineapple, rice vinegar and ginger sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Takeaway No 61
  • Pack size: 385g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (29%), Water, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Pineapple (5%), Rice Vinegar, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Cornflour, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Sesame Oil, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Molasses, Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (192g)
Energy420kJ / 99kcal808kJ / 191kcal
Fat2.0g3.9g
Saturates0.4g0.8g
Carbohydrate11.5g22.1g
Sugars10.5g20.2g
Fibre0.9g1.7g
Protein8.4g16.2g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Do not buy!!

1 stars

Lots of chicken and veg however the sauce tasted awful and the chicken was rubbery and the vegetables were chewy! I couldn’t eat it and left it after 3 mouthfuls as it made me feel sick

sauce ok. chunky vegetables were nice. i counted 7

2 stars

sauce ok. chunky vegetables were nice. i counted 7 (large chunks) of chicken. no way would this serve 2 people, hence 2 stars.

Bland, utterly disgusting.

1 stars

Bought as an alternative to going to the Chinese takeaway, wish we’d have gone to the takeaway. How do people eat this bland garbage, call this Chinese food.....I seriously have no words for this utter waste of money. What’s the phrase, not worth the calories.

New Recipe Awful !

2 stars

Taste Horrible with added Carrot ! replaces the taste of Pineapple pieces ! New Recipe or Cheaper to make ? Go back to Original please

cheap and tasteless

2 stars

used to be really nice, but now is full of big chunks of carrots and burnt onion and sauce has been watered down. yet another meal changed to maximise profit at the expense of quality

