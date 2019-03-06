Tesco Takeaway Sweet & Sour Chicken 385G

Do not buy!!
Lots of chicken and veg however the sauce tasted awful and the chicken was rubbery and the vegetables were chewy! I couldn’t eat it and left it after 3 mouthfuls as it made me feel sick
sauce ok. chunky vegetables were nice. i counted 7 (large chunks) of chicken. no way would this serve 2 people, hence 2 stars.
Bland, utterly disgusting.
Bought as an alternative to going to the Chinese takeaway, wish we’d have gone to the takeaway. How do people eat this bland garbage, call this Chinese food.....I seriously have no words for this utter waste of money. What’s the phrase, not worth the calories.
New Recipe Awful !
Taste Horrible with added Carrot ! replaces the taste of Pineapple pieces ! New Recipe or Cheaper to make ? Go back to Original please
cheap and tasteless
used to be really nice, but now is full of big chunks of carrots and burnt onion and sauce has been watered down. yet another meal changed to maximise profit at the expense of quality