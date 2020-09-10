Alpen Light Bars Summer Fruits 5 X 21G

Guilt Free
These are lovely, low calorie and Slimming World friendly. Guilt free snacks for the kids too!
Handy quick and tasty breakfast
Delicious flavour and a healthier treat.
I found this flavour to be my favourite ones out of the whole range. The are very fruity and light with a soft texture. Very tasty 😊. Very nice with a banana.
One star is too much
It doesn’t have any flavour. Cardboard structure, full of air. I was tempted by low calories and I thought it tastes like all other cereal/breakfast bars, but this actually doesn’t taste of anything. Absolutely shocking.