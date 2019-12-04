Yeo Valley Greek Style Natural 4 X 120G

Sharp plastic sticks out of pots when seperated
Ouch! When you break the pots apart, there is a VERY sharp bit of plastic that sticks out. I have hurt myself on these several times. The yoghurt itself is very tart. I wouldn't describe the taste as creamy at all. I'm looking for an alternative.
This is my favourite yoghurt brand. That being sai
This is my favourite yoghurt brand. That being said I find the date on these rather misleading, often I find they tast "off" even when in date. That's fine though as even slightly off yoghurt is still nice. Thick, creamy, healthy, a lovely.