By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yeo Valley Greek Style Natural 4 X 120G

2.5(2)Write a review
Yeo Valley Greek Style Natural 4 X 120G
£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Greek Style Natural Yogurt
  • Thick & creamy
  • Proper organic bio live yeogurt
  • Supporting British family farms
  • No added ingredients
  • No added sugar - this yogurt contains only milk's naturally occurring sugar (lactose)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 537kJ/129kcal
Fat 9.7g
of which saturates 6.3g
Carbohydrate 5.3g
of which sugars 5.3g
Protein 5.0g
Salt*0.14g
Calcium 147mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†18% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sharp plastic sticks out of pots when seperated

1 stars

Ouch! When you break the pots apart, there is a VERY sharp bit of plastic that sticks out. I have hurt myself on these several times. The yoghurt itself is very tart. I wouldn't describe the taste as creamy at all. I'm looking for an alternative.

This is my favourite yoghurt brand. That being sai

4 stars

This is my favourite yoghurt brand. That being said I find the date on these rather misleading, often I find they tast "off" even when in date. That's fine though as even slightly off yoghurt is still nice. Thick, creamy, healthy, a lovely.

Usually bought next

Yeo Valley Natural Yogurt 4 X120g

£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Fruit Favourites Yogurt 4 X120g

£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Strawberry Yogurt 4X120g

£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Honey Greek Style Yogurt 4 X100g

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here