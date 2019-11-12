Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 4 X 100G

Not as tasty as adding honey yourself
Wasn't too keen on the taste, adding honey to the normal version yourself tastes FAR better and is probably still a little cheaper!
Very tasty
Really nice yoghurt very enjoyable and excellent taste
A nice treat that’s not too naughty!
It’s a good snack sized yogurt that’s got a bit of something sweet. Good for lunchboxes or as a quick dessert solution. And as it’s full fat Greek yogurt you know there aren’t any unwanted nasty chemical elements involved, and it does feel quite ‘luxurious.’
Great texture, flavour and price
Loved this... tasty tasty
Lush, creamy heaven
If I got this in a restaurant I would not be disappointed.