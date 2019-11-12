By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 4 X 100G

4.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 4 X 100G
£ 1.30
£0.33/100g
Each pot contains
  • Energy601kJ 144kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 601kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Greek style natural yogurts blended with honey sauce.
  • 4 Greek Style Yogurts With Honey
  • 100% British Milk Extra thick & blended with honey for a smooth & sweet yogurt
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Yogurt Base(Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Water, Starter Culture, Skimmed Milk Concentrate), Honey (5%), Brown Sugar, Water, Rice Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e (4x100g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot contains (100g)
Energy601kJ / 144kcal601kJ / 144kcal
Fat8.0g8.0g
Saturates5.2g5.2g
Carbohydrate13.7g13.7g
Sugars13.2g13.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.2g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as tasty as adding honey yourself

3 stars

Wasn't too keen on the taste, adding honey to the normal version yourself tastes FAR better and is probably still a little cheaper!

Very tasty

5 stars

Really nice yoghurt very enjoyable and excellent taste

A nice treat that’s not too naughty!

5 stars

It’s a good snack sized yogurt that’s got a bit of something sweet. Good for lunchboxes or as a quick dessert solution. And as it’s full fat Greek yogurt you know there aren’t any unwanted nasty chemical elements involved, and it does feel quite ‘luxurious.’

Great texture, flavour and price

5 stars

Loved this... tasty tasty

Lush, creamy heaven

5 stars

If I got this in a restaurant I would not be disappointed.

Usually bought next

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Yeo Valley Honey Greek Style Yogurt 4 X100g

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Offer

Tesco Milk Chocolate Mousse 6 X60g

£ 1.00
£0.28/100g

Muller Corner Vanilla Chocolate Balls Yogurt 130 G

£ 0.68
£0.52/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here