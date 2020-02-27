By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sandisk 32Gb Force Usb

  • Sleek, stylish design
  • Durability to help protect your files
  • Sandisk SecureAccess protects files with a password & 128bit AES encryption
  • - Reliable storage for photos, videos, music and other files
  • - Password protection and file privacy with included SanDisk SecureAccess™ software
  • - Backed by a 5 year warranty
  • Cruzer Force™ USB Flash Drive has a sleek design with a durable metal casing and protection for your private files no matter where you go. The included SanDisk SecureAccess™ software provides password protection to keep private files secure while leaving the rest of the drive available for sharing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Sturdy and compact

5 stars

I bought this to replace a malfunctioning USB stick and I am really impressed with how small and compact this is. It is solid metal so I doubt I will have the same issues as I have had with my plastic USB sticks. The loop to attach it to a key ring is also unlikely to break so I'm pleased with the product.

Just the job!!

5 stars

Great little gadget. Very compact with good memory.

Perfect piece of tech

5 stars

I bought this for peace of mind and security - I now have both.

Great product

5 stars

Excellent value for money .A very small neat product

Small and compacked

5 stars

Need this to keep photos on , nice and compact just what was needed

Good quality

5 stars

Got this for my daughter as she is studying IT and Travel Tourism in 6th form so a lot of course work so needed a good quality and high memory stick, so this was perfect. It was cheap for the the GB you got.

Great item

5 stars

I am very happy with the product because it works very well.

Great flash drive & small compact size

4 stars

This drive is great for storing photos and video. It is so small you can clip it to your house or car keys so you've always got it handy

g8 value

5 stars

Purchased to back my work up on as having a new programme installed

Excellent little memory stick

5 stars

This memory stick is compact and packs in a lot of data

