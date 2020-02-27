Sandisk 32Gb Force Usb

Sturdy and compact
I bought this to replace a malfunctioning USB stick and I am really impressed with how small and compact this is. It is solid metal so I doubt I will have the same issues as I have had with my plastic USB sticks. The loop to attach it to a key ring is also unlikely to break so I'm pleased with the product.
Just the job!!
Great little gadget. Very compact with good memory.
Perfect piece of tech
I bought this for peace of mind and security - I now have both.
Great product
Excellent value for money .A very small neat product
Small and compacked
Need this to keep photos on , nice and compact just what was needed
Good quality
Got this for my daughter as she is studying IT and Travel Tourism in 6th form so a lot of course work so needed a good quality and high memory stick, so this was perfect. It was cheap for the the GB you got.
Great item
I am very happy with the product because it works very well.
Great flash drive & small compact size
This drive is great for storing photos and video. It is so small you can clip it to your house or car keys so you've always got it handy
g8 value
Purchased to back my work up on as having a new programme installed
Excellent little memory stick
This memory stick is compact and packs in a lot of data