Tesco Cheese & Onion Rostis 190G

Tesco Cheese & Onion Rostis 190G
½ of a pack
  • Energy845kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded potato tumbled with cheese and onion.
  • Seasoned shredded potato mixed with cheese and onion for a crisp finish
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Onion (10%), Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Dried Potato, Egg, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (5%), Rice Flour, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place rostis on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 15-18 mins Place rostis on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Net Contents

190g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (92g**)
Energy919kJ / 220kcal845kJ / 202kcal
Fat11.9g10.9g
Saturates2.2g2.0g
Carbohydrate21.6g19.9g
Sugars1.4g1.3g
Fibre3.2g2.9g
Protein5.1g4.7g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Tasty and so versatile

5 stars

I wanted something to go with Tesco gammon and a tin of tomatoes and whilst browsing came across these little delights. A short time in the oven (reduce cooking time for fan assisted unless you like them really crispy) and they are cooked to perfection. The texture is good, no flaking or crumbling and the cheese and onion is a delicate flavour and accompanies the potato rather than overshadows it. Since then I have used them for several meals, and they are now a staple in my shopping list.

