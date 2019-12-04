Tesco Cheese & Onion Rostis 190G

Tasty and so versatile
I wanted something to go with Tesco gammon and a tin of tomatoes and whilst browsing came across these little delights. A short time in the oven (reduce cooking time for fan assisted unless you like them really crispy) and they are cooked to perfection. The texture is good, no flaking or crumbling and the cheese and onion is a delicate flavour and accompanies the potato rather than overshadows it. Since then I have used them for several meals, and they are now a staple in my shopping list.