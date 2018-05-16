Ella's Kitchen Stage 2 Jamaican Pork 130G

Product Description
- Organic Jamaican Curried Pork with Rice + Peas
- My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
- Ella x
- Hello, I'm an organic curried pork, beans, rice + veg meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
- Who am I made for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew.
- I'm organic
- Textured not lumpy
- No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- No big lumps + nothing artificial
- Just nutritious organic food for growing babies
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetable Stock 48% (Water and Organic Veg: Parsnips, Swedes, Onions + Thymes), Organic Carrots 12%, Organic Pork 10%, Organic Onions 8%, Organic Mangoes 6%, Organic Red Kidney Beans 4%, Organic Peas 4%, Organic Rice 4%, Organic Coconut 2%, Organic Garlic <1%, Organic Ginger <1%, Organic Mixed Spices <1% (All Spice, Coriander), Other Stuff 0%
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby. Never put me in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)845 26 25 221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|246kJ/59kcal
|320kJ/76kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|2.0g
|-of which saturates
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|9.0g
|-of which sugars
|2.5g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.2g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Safety information
