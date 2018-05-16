By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Stage 2 Moroccan Chicken 130G

Ella's Kitchen Stage 2 Moroccan Chicken 130G
£ 1.50
£1.16/100g

Product Description

  • Moroccan Chicken with Chickpeas
  • My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
  • Ella x
  • Hello, I'm an organic chicken, veg, chickpeas + cous cous meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my texture is designed to encourage your baby to begin to chew.
  • I'm organic
  • Textured not lumpy
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • No big lumps + nothing artificial
  • Just nutritious organic food for growing babies
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added or sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Vegetable Stock 44% (Water and Organic Veg: Onions, Parsnips + Swedes), Organic Potatoes 14%, Organic Carrots 11%, Organic Chicken 10%, Organic Apricots 8%, Organic Chickpeas 7%, Organic Raisins 3%, Organic Cous Cous (<strong>Wheat</strong>) 2%, Organic Mixed Spices (Cumin, Cinnamon, Cloves) <1%, Organic Ginger <1%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: To warm me, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. You can also microwave me - pop me in standing up and whizz me around until warm. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)845 26 25 221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 343kJ/81kcal446kJ/106kcal
Fat 2.2g2.9g
-of which saturates 0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate 11.6g15.1g
-of which sugars 3.6g4.7g
Fibre 1.0g1.3g
Protein 3.3g4.3g
Salt 0.08g0.10g

Safety information

