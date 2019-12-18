Aptamil Multigrain & Berry Cereal 200G 7 Month Plus
- Multigrain cereals with milk, banana, apple & blackcurrant for babies from 7+ months.
- Making the right feeding choices for you and your baby
- We've been pioneering research into infant and toddler nutrition for over 40 years to help you give your baby the best start in life. We ensure only high quality grains and fruit are selected and then combine these with our unique blend of ingredients, Pronutravi+™.
- Pronutravi+™ our unique blend of ingredients
- GOS/FOS - Our unique patented blend of galacto- and fructo- oligosaccharides.
- Iron - To support normal cognitive development
- Vitamins A, C and D - Vitamin D for normal development of bones.
- Taste - simple, exploring and adventurous
- Texture - smooth, thicker and varied
- Nutricia Bringing Science to Early Life
- Offering your baby a wide variety of foods along their weaning journey is important as they start to form their taste preferences. Our unique range of cereals for 7+ months are specially developed to introduce delicious tastes and a thicker texture as your baby progresses.
- Creamed Porridge
- 4-6+ months - Simple taste, Smooth texture
- Multigrain Cereal
- 7+ Months - Exploring taste, Thicker texture
- Oats, Apple & Plum Muesli
- 10+ Months - Adventurous taste, Chewy texture
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- With our unique blend of ingredients
- Thicker texture
- Natural wholegrains
- Just add warm water
- No added salt or sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
- Iron - To support normal cognitive development
- Vitamins A, C and D - Vitamin D for normal development of bones
Information
Ingredients
Demineralised Whey Powder (29%) (from Milk), Milled Cereals (27%) [Wholegrain Wheat (contains Gluten) (19%), Rice (5%), Wholegrain Oats (contains Gluten) (2%), Wholegrain Millet (2%)], Skimmed Milk Powder (18%), Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil) (contains Soy Lecithin), Banana (6%), Oligosaccharides [Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS)], Apple (2%), Blackcurrant (2%), Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Iodine), Maltodextrin, Vitamins (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Biotin, Vitamin D3)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Please store this product in a cool dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.Best Before Date: See top of pack.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Using a clean bowl and feeding spoon...
- Mix 1 spoonful of cereal with...
- 2 spoonfuls of warm, previously boiled water and stir.
- If serving warm, check temperature before feeding.
- As your baby's appetite grows use a larger spoon to make a bigger serving. This is only a guide, if you want to alter the consistency, add more or less water as required.
- Serving suggestion
- Small soft pieces of food are best, once your baby can happily chew mashed foods, because the next step is for your baby to become used to food that is chewier. Why not add small fruits like blueberries or small chunks of bigger fruits such as mango, for a great taste and the right texture?
Number of uses
Approximately seven 26g portions in this pack
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Important
- Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding.
- Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g powder
|Per portion (26g cereal +74ml water)
|%LRV1 per portion
|Energy (kJ)
|1817
|467
|(kcal)
|432
|111
|Fat (g)
|11.7
|3
|of which saturates (g)
|4.6
|1.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|65.4
|16.8
|of which sugars* (g)
|38.7
|10
|Fibre (g)
|5.1
|1.3
|Protein(g)
|13.6
|3.5
|Salt* (g)
|0.2
|0.06
|Vitamin A (µg)
|422
|109
|27
|Vitamin D3 (µg)
|6
|1.6
|16
|Vitamin E (mg α-TE)
|7.2
|1.8
|Vitamin C (mg)
|50
|13
|51
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|1
|0.26
|52
|Vitamin B6 (mg)
|0.7
|0.18
|26
|Biotin (µg)
|18.7
|4.8
|Calcium (mg)
|515
|132
|33
|Iron (mg)
|8
|2.1
|34
|Iodine (µg)
|113
|29
|41
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|-
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|-
|1LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important Do not leave your baby alone whilst feeding. Remember to clean your baby's teeth, especially before bedtime.
