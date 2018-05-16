Tesco Finest Jubilee Asparagus 160G

- Energy98kJ 23kcal1%
- Fat0.5g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal
Product Description
- Asparagus
- From the Wye Valley Exclusive to Tesco with an extra sweet flavour
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Asparagus
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Instructions: Remove all packaging.trim ends if required. Wash before use.
Hob
Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3-4 minutes or until tender.
Steam
Place in a steamer for 4-5 minutes or until tender.
Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|122kJ / 29kcal
|98kJ / 23kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin K
|51.8µg (69%NRV)
|41.5µg (55%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|173µg (87%NRV)
|138µg (69%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
