Tesco Finest Jubilee Asparagus 160G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Jubilee Asparagus 160G

£ 2.00
£12.50/kg

Per 80g
  • Energy98kJ 23kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Asparagus
  • From the Wye Valley Exclusive to Tesco with an extra sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions: Remove all packaging.trim ends if required. Wash before use.

    Hob
    Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3-4 minutes or until tender.

    Steam
    Place in a steamer for 4-5 minutes or until tender.

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy122kJ / 29kcal98kJ / 23kcal
Fat0.6g0.5g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.6g
Sugars1.9g1.5g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein2.9g2.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin K51.8µg (69%NRV)41.5µg (55%NRV)
Folic Acid173µg (87%NRV)138µg (69%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Tesco Finest Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

  £ 0.57
£0.57/each

Tesco Finest Sugardrop Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

