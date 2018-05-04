By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Groov-E Boombox Radio Cd Player Black

4.5(139)
Groov-E Boombox Radio Cd Player Black
£ 30.00
£30.00/each

Product Description

  • Compatible with CD and CDRW discs
  • Built-in AUX input and headphone socket
  • AM/FM radio tuner
  • - CD/CD-RW Compatible
  • - 20 track CD program function
  • - AM/FM Radio
  • - Repeat one/all songs function
  • - LED display
  • - 3.5mm headphone socket
  • - 3.5mm aux-in
  • - Speaker power: 1.2W x 2
  • - Carry handle
  • - Telescopic antenna
  • - AC mains adaptor (included)
  • - Batteries for portable use: 6 x C size (not included)
  • Listen to your favourite tunes through any outlet with the Groov-e Original Boombox.
  • This stereo combines a CD player with an AM/FM radio in a totally portable package. The CD player is CD-R/ CD-RW compatible and offers a 20-track pre-programming function.
  • Thanks to the 3.5mm aux-in function, the Original Boombox will also allow you to connect your MP3 player, smartphone and tablet, so you can play your favourite songs anytime, anywhere… but if you prefer to listen in private, it also has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Information

139 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Good value

5 stars

It works well, good sound for price point. Looks ok, does the job.

Avoid

1 stars

Stopped working after few hours of listening to radio and 1 attemot of listening to a CD,

CD player is worthless!!

1 stars

The CD player on this is absolutely rubbish! Bought this for my girlfriend, she’s had it a month and it skips all the songs. I’ve got the box and an online receipt. I am very annoyed as her first one broke (from a different store). It’s definelty not the CDs as her mum has tried them and they all work. 3 of the CDs are brand knew too. These are new albums: Now 98, Now 99 and P!nks new one. All shop bought and wrapped! Very annoyed Tesco’s!

CD Useless

1 stars

My husband bought me this cd/radio for my kitchen for Christmas. Unfortunately he didn't keep the receipt and the box was thrown out with the Christmas wrappings. I initially used the radio, which I have to say was ideal. Then I started to use CDs. The CD player is totally useless. All the CDs I've tried all jump back and forth. I tried the same CDs in another CD player in another room and the CDs are not at fault. I would love to have this replaced but I know there's no point taking it back without receipt or box. WASTE OF MY HUSBAND'S MONEY!!

Lasted less than a year

1 stars

Total waste of money, not used that often but now cd unit has failed, the cd’s slip then it stops. Cheap machine and it lives up to that. Not impressed

good value

4 stars

I bought this so I could learn a foreign language. Inexpensive, very clear sound and easy to use. It also looks very smart and fits on a window sill

Loving this item

5 stars

I purchased this item so i could listen to my audio books . Has a great sound , controls are easy to use and understand for a old un

Great sound

4 stars

Bought this for my dad sound great.staff fab at collection point. Has radio as well

Perfect little music machine!

5 stars

Compact, easy to use and the sound quality is actually pretty good for this little unit!! Change it from CD to radio with the switch of a button and take it where you need it with the easy to carry handle.

Great little radio

5 stars

Really pleased with the radio, perfect for my sons room

