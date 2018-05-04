Groov-E Boombox Radio Cd Player Black

Good value
It works well, good sound for price point. Looks ok, does the job.
Avoid
Stopped working after few hours of listening to radio and 1 attemot of listening to a CD,
CD player is worthless!!
The CD player on this is absolutely rubbish! Bought this for my girlfriend, she’s had it a month and it skips all the songs. I’ve got the box and an online receipt. I am very annoyed as her first one broke (from a different store). It’s definelty not the CDs as her mum has tried them and they all work. 3 of the CDs are brand knew too. These are new albums: Now 98, Now 99 and P!nks new one. All shop bought and wrapped! Very annoyed Tesco’s!
CD Useless
My husband bought me this cd/radio for my kitchen for Christmas. Unfortunately he didn't keep the receipt and the box was thrown out with the Christmas wrappings. I initially used the radio, which I have to say was ideal. Then I started to use CDs. The CD player is totally useless. All the CDs I've tried all jump back and forth. I tried the same CDs in another CD player in another room and the CDs are not at fault. I would love to have this replaced but I know there's no point taking it back without receipt or box. WASTE OF MY HUSBAND'S MONEY!!
Lasted less than a year
Total waste of money, not used that often but now cd unit has failed, the cd’s slip then it stops. Cheap machine and it lives up to that. Not impressed
good value
I bought this so I could learn a foreign language. Inexpensive, very clear sound and easy to use. It also looks very smart and fits on a window sill
Loving this item
I purchased this item so i could listen to my audio books . Has a great sound , controls are easy to use and understand for a old un
Great sound
Bought this for my dad sound great.staff fab at collection point. Has radio as well
Perfect little music machine!
Compact, easy to use and the sound quality is actually pretty good for this little unit!! Change it from CD to radio with the switch of a button and take it where you need it with the easy to carry handle.
Great little radio
Really pleased with the radio, perfect for my sons room