Tesco Easy Entertaining Tomato & Mozzarella Salad 475G Serves 10

- Energy365kJ 88kcal4%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 761kJ / 183kcal
Product Description
- Slow roasted tomatoes with mozzarella full fat soft cheese.
- Perfect as part of an antipasti selection or as an addition to a salad.
- Perfect as part of an antipasti selection or as an addition to a salad.
- Pack size: 475g
Information
Ingredients
Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Reconstituted Lemon Juice.
Slow Roasted Tomatoes contain: Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the EU
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
475g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-tenth of a pack (48g) contains
|Energy
|761kJ / 183kcal
|365kJ / 88kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|11.1g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019