By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free Standing Round Mirror

4.5(29)Write a review
Tesco Free Standing Round Mirror
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Product Description

  • Mirror tilts & swivels for perfect positioning
  • Non-slip base
  • H30xW19xD12cm
  • Perfect for close shaving or careful make up application, this free standing round bathroom mirror from Tesco direct benefits from a magnified side to see even closer. With a classic design, this pedestal mirror has a simple reflective frame to match a range of bathroom styles. This round mirror tilts to reflect the ideal angle and it has a sturdy, non-slip base for guaranteed stability on smooth surfaces.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

29 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great purchase!

5 stars

I bought this for my mum who is visiting from South Africa. It arrived promptly and exactly as advertised. Really good size vanity mirror & great quality at an affordable price. 10 out of 10 to Tesco for their great service.

Perfect bathroom mirror

5 stars

I bought this for my son who is very pleased with it. I use it quite a lot myself especially the magnified side for plucking my eyebrows etc. A very useful mirror and the perfect size. The price was really good and it appears more expensive than it was.

Perfect

5 stars

Bought for my bedridden mother, perfect for her to do her hair.

Great item

5 stars

I had been struggling in the morning using an ordinary mirror on the wall, this is a great mirror, good features and very reasonably priced.

Perfect for getting ready

5 stars

I bought this for one of my bathrooms. I needed a mirror that I could use for when I would apply my make up. This dual sided mirror was ideal as it normal and extra magnified mirror. Looks stylish in my bathroom - good buy. Too small if it was the only mirror in your bathroom!

good appearance

5 stars

This is a very attractive mirror and would look great in any bathroom. Does everything it should.

Free Standing Round Bathroom Mirror

5 stars

I bought this mirror recently and am delighted with it. Good quality mirrors, normal one side and magnifying on the other side. Very good value for a very affordable price.

fabulous mirror!

5 stars

wonderful mirror. with two sides(one side normal and another is a a magnifying for makeup). not heavy yet stable, clear in style goes with most furnitures.

Exactly what I wanted

5 stars

Mirror is ideal for putting my contact lenses in and applying eye make up.

Great mirror replaced same model after 7 years

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago to replace exactly same basic tesco round mirror I had. The one I had has been used daily and had a little rust on the base I am hoping this one will last just as well. It is an excellent bargain, it revolves well and perfect for the bathroom or dressing table. The whole family have used it and we all like that it has a zoomed up reflection on one side and normal on other. I will continue to buy again if this lasts as long as the other. Well made and looks good and simple.

1-10 of 29 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Cube Tumbler White

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco White Linen & Orchid Filled Candle

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco All Purpose Cloths 10 Pack

£ 1.05
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here