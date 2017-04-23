Tesco Free Standing Round Mirror

Great purchase!
I bought this for my mum who is visiting from South Africa. It arrived promptly and exactly as advertised. Really good size vanity mirror & great quality at an affordable price. 10 out of 10 to Tesco for their great service.
Perfect bathroom mirror
I bought this for my son who is very pleased with it. I use it quite a lot myself especially the magnified side for plucking my eyebrows etc. A very useful mirror and the perfect size. The price was really good and it appears more expensive than it was.
Perfect
Bought for my bedridden mother, perfect for her to do her hair.
Great item
I had been struggling in the morning using an ordinary mirror on the wall, this is a great mirror, good features and very reasonably priced.
Perfect for getting ready
I bought this for one of my bathrooms. I needed a mirror that I could use for when I would apply my make up. This dual sided mirror was ideal as it normal and extra magnified mirror. Looks stylish in my bathroom - good buy. Too small if it was the only mirror in your bathroom!
good appearance
This is a very attractive mirror and would look great in any bathroom. Does everything it should.
Free Standing Round Bathroom Mirror
I bought this mirror recently and am delighted with it. Good quality mirrors, normal one side and magnifying on the other side. Very good value for a very affordable price.
fabulous mirror!
wonderful mirror. with two sides(one side normal and another is a a magnifying for makeup). not heavy yet stable, clear in style goes with most furnitures.
Exactly what I wanted
Mirror is ideal for putting my contact lenses in and applying eye make up.
Great mirror replaced same model after 7 years
I bought this a few weeks ago to replace exactly same basic tesco round mirror I had. The one I had has been used daily and had a little rust on the base I am hoping this one will last just as well. It is an excellent bargain, it revolves well and perfect for the bathroom or dressing table. The whole family have used it and we all like that it has a zoomed up reflection on one side and normal on other. I will continue to buy again if this lasts as long as the other. Well made and looks good and simple.