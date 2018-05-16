By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Easy Entertain Superfood Grain Salad 700G Serv8

No ratings yetWrite a review
We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Monday 10th August

£ 6.50
£0.93/100g

One-eighth of a pack contains
  • Energy514kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked wholewheat, cooked chickpeas, peas, edamame soya beans, broccoli, cooked quinoa, spinach and lemon zest in a mint dressing.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Wholewheat (35%), Cooked Chickpeas, Peas, Edamame Soya Beans, Broccoli, Cooked Quinoa (8%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Spinach, Lemon Zest, White Wine Vinegar, Mint, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper.

Cooked Wholewheat contains: Wholewheat, Water.

Cooked Quinoa contains: Water, White Quinoa, Red Quinoa.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before serving.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pot & Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-eighth of a pack (88g) contains
Energy584kJ / 139kcal514kJ / 123kcal
Fat5.2g4.6g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate16.5g14.5g
Sugars1.7g1.5g
Fibre3.5g3.1g
Protein4.9g4.3g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

