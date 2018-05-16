T.Easy Entertain Superfood Grain Salad 700G Serv8

- Energy514kJ 123kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 584kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- Cooked wholewheat, cooked chickpeas, peas, edamame soya beans, broccoli, cooked quinoa, spinach and lemon zest in a mint dressing.
- Pack size: 700G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Wholewheat (35%), Cooked Chickpeas, Peas, Edamame Soya Beans, Broccoli, Cooked Quinoa (8%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Spinach, Lemon Zest, White Wine Vinegar, Mint, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Black Pepper.
Cooked Wholewheat contains: Wholewheat, Water.
Cooked Quinoa contains: Water, White Quinoa, Red Quinoa.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.,
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Pot & Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-eighth of a pack (88g) contains
|Energy
|584kJ / 139kcal
|514kJ / 123kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|3.1g
|Protein
|4.9g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
