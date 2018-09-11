By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Easy Entertain Finest Sliced Hick Smoked Salmon S10

Write a review
We need 5 days notice to deliver this item available from Wednesday 25th December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 20.00
£3.34/100g

One-tenth of a pack contains
  • Energy395kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 659kJ / 157kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, defrosted.
  • Our Tesco finest Scottish Salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich, aromatic flavour. Firstly they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar, then it's gently smoked over smouldering hickory and oak and left to mature over 24 hours for a deeper taste. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Salmon (Fish) (97%), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • This smoked salmon is ready to eat. To enjoy this product at its best, remove and separate the slices by peeling back the white plastic peel tab and leave at room temperature for 20 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 x 300g e (600g)

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-tenth of a pack (60g) contains
Energy659kJ / 157kcal395kJ / 94kcal
Fat6.4g3.8g
Saturates1.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate2.1g1.3g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein22.5g13.5g
Salt3.0g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

mouthwateringly delicious, easy to serve

5 stars

The Hickory Smoked Salmon was absolutely delicious, it had a mild, very slightly sweet flavour, and was easy to serve. One thing to bear in mind is that although it is delivered in a large oblong box, there are two packs of salmon inside, so they fit easily into a fridge or freezer. I took the first order of salmon to a family party, where it was served as a starter with a small green salad. There were more than 10 people there, and we each were given 2 slices, so the estimate is generous. The second order was for a smaller family get together, this time, I only needed half the pack, and served it with hollandaise sauce on blinis and on thin rye bread spread with mayonnaise. I also provided thinly sliced celery and tiny cherry tomatoes.

