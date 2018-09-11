T.Easy Entertain Finest Sliced Hick Smoked Salmon S10

mouthwateringly delicious, easy to serve
The Hickory Smoked Salmon was absolutely delicious, it had a mild, very slightly sweet flavour, and was easy to serve. One thing to bear in mind is that although it is delivered in a large oblong box, there are two packs of salmon inside, so they fit easily into a fridge or freezer. I took the first order of salmon to a family party, where it was served as a starter with a small green salad. There were more than 10 people there, and we each were given 2 slices, so the estimate is generous. The second order was for a smaller family get together, this time, I only needed half the pack, and served it with hollandaise sauce on blinis and on thin rye bread spread with mayonnaise. I also provided thinly sliced celery and tiny cherry tomatoes.