Sma Follow On Infant Milk 200Ml

I preferred the old versions
I preferred the old 200ml versions of stage 1 where you could buy bottle tops to use with them. Especially after 6 months when wind isn't as big as a problem for most babies, they were super handy saved having to bring both bottle and carton of formula or for them days when you get delayed and run out of clean bottles. If you needed go a night away in hotel they were handy too. I think especially for stage 1 need to bring this back. This is my 3rd baby always used sma but the little things that made life easier for parents ye took away.
Very handy
This carton is so convenient when we're out and about. It doesn't need to be heated, just give it a shake and you're ready to go. My little one has really taken to it and gets quiet excited when she sees me preparing a bottle.
Perfect
These are great for the early morning feed, no need to put in the fridge and no waste
Great
Got to try this in an #insidersuk campaign. Brilliant product easy and convenient. Will be buying again.
Amazing
So Me and my son were out and had got the 200 DMA PRO with us My son is usually a fussy drinker if its not just right he will turn up his nose. With SMA PRo follow on this was not the case I had to go buy more as he enjoyed it so much.For me this is the best indicator of how good this milk is
Tasty
My son Love IT this SMA milk his favourite . Easy to use . Fresh any time
Great milk, perfect for taking out and about.
This carton is great for when you want to take milk out with you for the day and don't want to mess with formula. Just stick it in your bag and you're good to go. It has a screw on lid so you can seal it up when it's not needed and just pop it in the fridge till you want to use it again. My son loved this milk.
Super handy and portable
I am extremly lucky to have been given athese to use as I have they are perfect anywhere! At night, next to bedside table for when I don’t want to go down and make formula, when we are out and about and can’t get boiled water, when I’m unable to breastfeed and even on holiday! Absolutely perfect!!! I have already stocked up for both convenience and emergnecies!
Brilliant!
Absolutely perfect. My baby can’t get enough of this. The ready to feed milk is such a godsend to have as it’s straightaway on hand! Excellent for baby change bag use specially if you’re constantly on the go!
Practical and easy
So happy with these small cartons they are perfect for out and about and night feeds as they are so instant! Good size pack and still contains all the vitamins and healthy stuff!