Sma Follow On Infant Milk 200Ml

4.5(141)Write a review
image 1 of Sma Follow On Infant Milk 200Ml
£ 0.75
£3.75/litre

Product Description

  • 2 Follow-On Milk 6+ Months Ready-to-Feed
  • Stage 2, 6 mth+
  • To complement the weaning diet.
  • Same formula, fresh new design
  • Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
  • SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is tailored for babies from 6 months as part of a varied weaning diet. At 6 months your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain. It contains a blend of vitamins, including A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system, and is enriched with Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth.
  • † The beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of Linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid
  • Ready-to-feed resealable liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a sterilised bottle or beaker. Available in 1 litre and 200 ml on-the-go resealable cartons. Perfect for use at home, out-and-about, nights away or time with the grandparents. Also available in 800 g powder.
  • Science Inspired by Nature
  • Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the complex structure of breast milk and to applying the learnings from nature to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk, expertly developed with nature in mind to help support babies' unique nutritional needs. At 6 months, your baby's development progresses quickly and their need for iron increases. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is enriched with iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain.
  • Iron to help support normal cognitive development in baby's brain
  • Vitamins A, C & D to help support the normal function of baby's immune system
  • Vitamin D and calcium to support the normal growth and development of bones
  • Omega 3 & 6† and iodine to help support normal growth
  • Ready-to-feed and re-sealable on-the-go cartons
  • Suitable for Halal
  • Pack size: 200ml
Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed, Palm), Lactose (Milk), Whey Protein (Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Citrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Potassium Citrate, Fish Oil (DHA), Sodium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, L-Phenylalanine, Vitamin C, Arachidonic Acid-Rich Oil (AA), Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya

Storage

Before opening store in a cool, dry place (4 to 25°C), away from direct light.For best before end, see top of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparing your baby's feed
  • Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
  • 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
  • 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised beaker/bottle and place a lid on the beaker, or teat and cap on the bottle. Replace plastic cap on carton.
  • 3 SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat, stand filled beaker/bottle in warm water, do not immerse the lid/teat.
  • 4 Before feeding shake the beaker/bottle well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
  • Important Feeding Information
  • Check best before date.
  • Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5℃ or below) for up to 24 hours.
  • For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the beaker/bottle as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour.
  • For older babies, ready to use formulae can be poured over cereals and mixed with food.
  • Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
  • Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • Remember cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
  • Do not freeze.
  • Feeding Guide from 6+ Months
  • All babies are different but try to ensure that from 6 months to 1 year your baby has 500-600ml of SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or mixed with food.

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.
  • In Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • SMA® Careline:
  • Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries:
  • UK 0800 081 81 80
  • www.smababy.co.uk
  • ROI 1800 931 932
  • www.smababy.ie
  • SMA® Nutrition,
  • 1 City place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 281 kJ
-67 kcal
Fat 3.2 g
of which, saturates 0.8 g
of which, unsaturates 2.4 g
Carbohydrate 8.2 g
of which, sugars 4.9 g
Protein 1.3 g
Salt* (=Sodium x 2.5)0.06 g
Vitamin A 73 µg
Vitamin D 1.2 µg
Vitamin E 1.1 mg
Vitamin K 4.9 µg
Vitamin C 12 mg
Thiamin 0.06 mg
Riboflavin0.14 mg
Niacin 0.6 mg
Vitamin B6 0.06 mg
Folic Acid 12.1 µg
Vitamin B12 0.14 µg
Biotin 1.9 µg
Pantothenic Acid 0.46 mg
Sodium 25 mg
Potassium 71 mg
Chloride 52 mg
Calcium 62 mg
Phosphorus 41 mg
Magnesium 6.2 mg
Iron 1 mg
Zinc 0.6 mg
Copper 0.04 mg
Manganese 0.01 mg
Fluoride <0.01 mg
Selenium 1.9 µg
Iodine 15 µg
α-linolenic Acid (ALA)†42 mg
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)††6.2 mg
Linoleic Acid (LA)†486 mg
Arachidonic Acid (AA)††6.2 mg
Vitamins-
Minerals-
Others-
Omega 3:-
Omega 6:-
*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes-
†beneficial effect of essential fatty acids is obtained with a daily intake of 10 g of linoleic acid and 2 g of α-linolenic acid-
††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates-

Safety information

View more safety information

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. SMA® PRO Follow-on Milk is only suitable for babies over 6 months as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a substitute for breast milk during the first 6 months. The decision to start weaning or to use this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Never leave your baby alone during feeding as there is a risk they might choke.

141 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I preferred the old versions

3 stars

I preferred the old 200ml versions of stage 1 where you could buy bottle tops to use with them. Especially after 6 months when wind isn't as big as a problem for most babies, they were super handy saved having to bring both bottle and carton of formula or for them days when you get delayed and run out of clean bottles. If you needed go a night away in hotel they were handy too. I think especially for stage 1 need to bring this back. This is my 3rd baby always used sma but the little things that made life easier for parents ye took away.

Very handy

5 stars

This carton is so convenient when we're out and about. It doesn't need to be heated, just give it a shake and you're ready to go. My little one has really taken to it and gets quiet excited when she sees me preparing a bottle.

Perfect

5 stars

These are great for the early morning feed, no need to put in the fridge and no waste

Great

5 stars

Got to try this in an #insidersuk campaign. Brilliant product easy and convenient. Will be buying again.

Amazing

5 stars

So Me and my son were out and had got the 200 DMA PRO with us My son is usually a fussy drinker if its not just right he will turn up his nose. With SMA PRo follow on this was not the case I had to go buy more as he enjoyed it so much.For me this is the best indicator of how good this milk is

Tasty

5 stars

My son Love IT this SMA milk his favourite . Easy to use . Fresh any time

Great milk, perfect for taking out and about.

5 stars

This carton is great for when you want to take milk out with you for the day and don't want to mess with formula. Just stick it in your bag and you're good to go. It has a screw on lid so you can seal it up when it's not needed and just pop it in the fridge till you want to use it again. My son loved this milk.

Super handy and portable

5 stars

I am extremly lucky to have been given athese to use as I have they are perfect anywhere! At night, next to bedside table for when I don’t want to go down and make formula, when we are out and about and can’t get boiled water, when I’m unable to breastfeed and even on holiday! Absolutely perfect!!! I have already stocked up for both convenience and emergnecies!

Brilliant!

5 stars

Absolutely perfect. My baby can’t get enough of this. The ready to feed milk is such a godsend to have as it’s straightaway on hand! Excellent for baby change bag use specially if you’re constantly on the go!

Practical and easy

5 stars

So happy with these small cartons they are perfect for out and about and night feeds as they are so instant! Good size pack and still contains all the vitamins and healthy stuff!

1-10 of 141 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

