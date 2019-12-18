Sma Extra Hungry Infant Milk From Birth 200Ml

Product Description
- Extra Hungry Infant Milk Ready to Feed
- For Hungrier bottle-fed babies
- Same formula, fresh new design
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies at every stage of development and to applying the learnings to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® Extra Hungry Infant Milk, a nutritionally complete breast milk substitute for hungrier bottle-fed babies, which may help delay early weaning until the recommended time. It is enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs and can be used to combination feed.
- Ready-to-feed resealable liquids do not require any preparation. Just shake and pour them straight into a sterilised bottle. Available in 200 ml on-the-go resealable cartons. Also available in 800 g powder.
- Science Inspired By Nature
- Breast milk substitute
- For combination & bottle-fed babies
- Nutritionally complete and enriched with Omega 3 & 6 LCPs
- Ready-to-feed and resealable on-the-go cartons
- Suitable for Halal
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Water, Lactose (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed, Palm), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA, (Fish)), Calcium Citrate, L-Cysteine, Vitamin C, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Chloride, Inositol, Taurine, Nucleotides (Cytidine, Disodium Uridine, Adenosine, Disodium Guanosine, Disodium Inosine-5'-Monophosphate), L-Tryptophan, Magnesium Citrate, Ferrous Sulphate, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Zinc Sulphate, Choline Bitartrate, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin B6, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin K, Riboflavin, Biotin, Vitamin D, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Before opening store in a cool dry place (4 - 25°C) away from direct light.Once open, reseal carton and store only in the fridge (5℃ or below) for up to 24 hours. Do not freeze. For best before end date see top of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4 kg / 7 1/2 lb; Size of Feed: 100 ml / 3 1/2 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7 kg / 8 lb; Size of Feed: 130 ml / 4 1/2 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks, Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2 kg / 9 1/4 lb; Size of Feed: 130 ml / 4 1/2 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3 kg / 11 3/4 lb; Size of Feed: 170 ml / 6 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1 kg / 13 1/2 lb; Size of Feed: 200 ml / 7 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7 kg / 14 3/4 lb; Size of Feed: 200 ml / 7 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6 kg / 16 3/4 lb; Size of Feed: 250 ml / 8 1/2 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
- Approx. Age of Baby: 7 - 12 months, Approx. Weight of Baby: - kg / - lb; Size of Feed: 200 ml / 7 fl. oz. (approx.); Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
- This table is guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand.
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions.
- 2 If carton is damaged in any way, do not use. Shake carton well and unscrew cap. Pour desired amount into a sterilised bottle and add sterilised teat and cap. Replace plastic cap on carton.
- 3 SMA® Extra Hungry Infant Milk can be fed at room temperature. If required to heat t stand filled bottle in warm water, do not immerse the teat.
- 4 Before feeding shake the bottle well. If warmed, test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist - milk should be lukewarm.
- Important Feeding Information
- Check best before date.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible, and always within 1 hour.
- For older babies, ready to use formulae can be added to food.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE
- Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee:
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not, please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- ROI 1800 931 832
- www.smababy.ie
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|280 kJ (67 kcal)
|Fat
|3.6 g
|(of which, saturates
|0.9 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.7 g)
|Carbohydrate
|7.1 g
|(of which sugars
|7.1 g)
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Salt* (=Sodium x 2.5)
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|75 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.1 µg
|Vitamin E
|1.17 mg
|Vitamin K
|6.2 µg
|Vitamin C
|9 mg
|Thiamin
|0.1 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.11 mg
|Niacin
|0.5 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.06 mg
|Folic Acid
|13.4 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.18 µg
|Biotin
|2 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.37 mg
|Sodium
|22 mg
|Potassium
|80 mg
|Chloride
|55 mg
|Calcium
|56 mg
|Phosphorus
|44 mg
|Magnesium
|5.3 mg
|Iron
|0.64 mg
|Zinc
|0.6 mg
|Copper
|0.03 mg
|Manganese
|0.01 mg
|Fluoride
|<0.01 mg
|Selenium
|1.4 µg
|Iodine
|13 µg
|Taurine
|4.7 mg
|Choline
|6.7 mg
|Inositol
|10 mg
|Nucleotides α
|3 mg
|α-linoleic acid (ALA)
|42 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|7.1 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|520 mg
|Arachidonic acid (AA)††
|7.1 mg
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Others:
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes
|-
|α Nucleotides value represent innate and fortified levels
|-
|SMA® Extra Hungry Infant Milk contains Taurine and Nucleotides
|-
|††LCPs= Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant milks are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
