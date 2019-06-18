By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T.Easy Entertain Honey & Mustard Pasta Salad Servs8

1(1)Write a review
T.Easy Entertain Honey & Mustard Pasta Salad Servs8

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 4.50
£0.60/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

One-eighth of a pack (94g)
  • Energy710kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta in a mustard and honey dressing with sweetcorn and red peppers.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Sweetcorn, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Yogurt (Milk), Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Mustard Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Citrus Fibre, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Pepper, Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Basil, Chive, Mustard Bran, Thickener (Pectin), Ground Pimento, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir before serving.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne-eighth of a pack (94g)
Energy756kJ / 180kcal710kJ / 169kcal
Fat6.7g6.3g
Saturates1.1g1.0g
Carbohydrate23.5g22.1g
Sugars2.8g2.6g
Fibre2.5g2.4g
Protein5.2g4.9g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Too strong in mustard.

1 stars

Don't buy, this pasta is really strong in mustard, it burns your mouth its that strong, would definately not buy again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Zesty Rice And Vegetable Salad Serves 8

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.00
£0.86/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining Charlotte Potato Salad 750G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 4.00
£0.53/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Easy Entertaining Finest Chargrilled Vegetable Cous Cous 750G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 6.50
£0.87/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here