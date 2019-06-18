T.Easy Entertain Honey & Mustard Pasta Salad Servs8

Too strong in mustard.
Don't buy, this pasta is really strong in mustard, it burns your mouth its that strong, would definately not buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 756kJ / 180kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Sweetcorn, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Red Pepper, Yogurt (Milk), Honey, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Mustard Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Salt, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Citrus Fibre, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Pepper, Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Basil, Chive, Mustard Bran, Thickener (Pectin), Ground Pimento, Turmeric Powder, Black Pepper.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Stir before serving.
8 Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
750g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One-eighth of a pack (94g)
|Energy
|756kJ / 180kcal
|710kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|22.1g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|5.2g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019