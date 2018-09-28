Tesco Easy Entertaining Finger Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Soft Cheese and Cucumber:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber (25%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (20%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Water, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Roast Beef and Horseradish:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], British Roast Beef (24%), Water, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Palm Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Sugar, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Horseradish, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Single Cream (Milk), Mustard Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Prawn Mayonnaise:
Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised EggYolk, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, MustardFlour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Egg and Cress:
Hard-boiled Egg (36%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.
Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Salmon (28%)[Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Muscovado Sugar, Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Malted Barley Flour, Dill, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).