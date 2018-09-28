By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Entertaining Finger Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

Tesco Easy Entertaining Finger Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

£ 14.00
£0.70/each

Each roast beef and horseradish sandwich
  • Energy331kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Soft Cheese and Cucumber - Cucumber and full fat soft cheese in white bread. Roast Beef and Horseradish - British roast beef with horseradish mayonnaise and rocket in onion bread. Prawn Mayonnaise - Prawns and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal. Egg and Cress - Hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise and salad cress in malted bread. Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese - Smoked salmon with lemon and dill full fat soft cheese and mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Soft Cheese and Cucumber:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber (25%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (20%) [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Water, Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Roast Beef and Horseradish:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], British Roast Beef (24%), Water, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Palm Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Sugar, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Horseradish, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Single Cream (Milk), Mustard Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Egg, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Prawn Mayonnaise:

Prawn (Crustacean) (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Yeast, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised EggYolk, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, MustardFlour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

 

Egg and Cress:

Hard-boiled Egg (36%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Salad Cress, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Ground Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Salmon (28%)[Salmon (Fish), Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese [Cheese (Milk), Cornflour], Oatmeal, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Yeast, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Muscovado Sugar, Lemon Zest, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Malted Barley Flour, Dill, Mustard Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Paper widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled Box. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach roast beef and horseradish sandwich
Energy895kJ / 212kcal331kJ / 79kcal
Fat5.8g2.1g
Saturates1.5g0.6g
Carbohydrate28.5g10.5g
Sugars3.4g1.3g
Fibre1.1g0.4g
Protein11.0g4.1g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Excellent Quality although Expensive

4 stars

Excellent quality and well packaged. There were a good variety of fillings. This was purchased for an afternoon tea which I hosted for Contact the Elderly, and I bought 2. There are 2 things that made me remove a star - the first was the price. This is almost double the price of another leading supermarket. The second was that it would have been better for me if I could have chosen the fillings for the sandwiches as there are most definitely favourites at a Contact the Elderly afternoon tea. For the price that Tesco charged, I would have thought this would have been possible. Other than that .... they were great, and if I needed them for my own use, I wouldn't hesitate in getting them again.

