Tesco Easy Entertaining Finger Sandwich Platter 20 Piece

Excellent Quality although Expensive

4 stars

A Tesco Customer28th September 2018

Excellent quality and well packaged. There were a good variety of fillings. This was purchased for an afternoon tea which I hosted for Contact the Elderly, and I bought 2. There are 2 things that made me remove a star - the first was the price. This is almost double the price of another leading supermarket. The second was that it would have been better for me if I could have chosen the fillings for the sandwiches as there are most definitely favourites at a Contact the Elderly afternoon tea. For the price that Tesco charged, I would have thought this would have been possible. Other than that .... they were great, and if I needed them for my own use, I wouldn't hesitate in getting them again.