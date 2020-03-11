By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kiddylicious Blueberry Fruity Puffs 10G

Kiddylicious Blueberry Fruity Puffs 10G
£ 0.55
£5.50/100g

Product Description

  • Delicious light blueberry corn puff snacks
  • At Kiddylicious amazing taste is at the heart of everything we do. Our snacks are bursting with different flavours, shapes and textures. Kiddylicious Fruity Puffs have a special delicate texture that dissolves easily making them perfect for little mouths.
  • We know that newly developed taste buds make flavours more intense for little ones, which is why our corn puffs are gently flavoured with subtle hints of yummy fruit.
  • These chunky puffs are the perfect size for tiny hands.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chunky puffs for little fingers
  • Encourages self feeding
  • Suitable for 7 months+ to grown ups
  • No artificial anything
  • No gluten, dairy, milk, nuts or egg
  • No added sugar or salt
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for coeliacs, dairy intolerant and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 10G

Information

Ingredients

Corn Flour (78%), Blueberry Fruit Powder (10%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Blueberry Flavouring (1.5%), Mineral (Iron), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Kiddylicious fruity puffs are lovingly made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Puffs are specifically developed for children from 7 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

Name and address

  • The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
  • Kiddy HQ,
  • 152 Station Road,
  • Amersham,
  • HP6 5DW,
  • UK.

Net Contents

10g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g bag
Energy (kJ)1900190
Energy (kcal)45245
Fat (g)15.21.5
(of which saturates) (g)1.620.2
Carbohydrate (g)71.37.1
(of which sugars) (g)*0.8<0.1
Fibre (g)0.6<0.1
Protein (g)7.10.7
Salt (g)<0.1<0.1
Sodium (g)<0.1<0.1
*sugars naturally found in the fruit--

Safety information

KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Fruity Puffs are specifically developed for children from 7 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying them.

