Fairy Wash Up Liquid Pomegranate 1.19L

The bubbles last for ages! It’s life changing and works so well
Smells good, a little drops could do the all jobs, remove all the grease and the limescale.
I love the Apple scent. It cleans dishes perfectly. It's my favourite Fairy product.
Just can't get a better washing up liquid! It ticks all the boxes, good quality, excellent cleaning results and the smells are fresh and clean.
I love the citrus fresh fairy! Smells lovely and really cuts through Grease !
I love all of these washing up liquids and they all smell so good. I find the apple one is amazing
I use fairy washing up liquid ever day for washing up. I will not use any other washing up liquid. I love the clean and fresh ranfebof scents,with pomegranate& honeysuckle and Apple orchard being among my favourites.
You just cannot beat fairy! And these scents are just amazing! Always buy a different one each time to keep everything smelling fresh
The best washing liquid ever. Nothing will clean grease and dirt like Fairy. Those fruity liquids are awesome and smells beautiful. I am not buying anything else, only Fairy.
I love this product, you only need a tiny bit and your washing up bowl is full of bubbles. It lasts and worth the money