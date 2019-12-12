Mlekpol Mazurski Smak Curd Cheese 450G

Product Description
- Mazurski Smak Half Fat Curd Cheese
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk, Starter Culture
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated from +1°C to +10°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days or by 'Use by' date.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Name and address
- Spółdzielnia Mleczarska "MLEKPOL" w Grajewie,
- ul. Elewatorska 13,
- 19-203 Grajewo.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|483 kJ/115 kcal
|Fat
|4.0 g
|- of which saturates
|3.0 g
|Carbohydrates
|3.7 g
|- of which sugars
|3.7 g
|Protein
|16 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
|Salt content is solely due to the presence of naturally occurring sodium
