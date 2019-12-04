By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Family Pack Topside Of Beef 255G

image 1 of Counter Tesco Family Pack Topside Of Beef 255G
£ 4.00
£1.57/100g
One slice
  • Energy135kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted topside of beef.
  • Carefully selected and expertly prepared British beef, roasted for flavour.
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Diphosphates), Sea Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (25g)
Energy541kJ / 128kcal135kJ / 32kcal
Fat2.7g0.7g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein25.5g6.4g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

