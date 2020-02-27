Staedtler Traditional 110 12 Sketching Pencils 2H - Hb

Great value pencils
I bought this for my daughter as she loves drawing and wanted to get different shading effects. She's very pleased with them. Good value set too.
Fab Price for high quality.
To get to the point, Staedtler is and always will be a top quality pencil. Yes pricey, but this is an awesome deal too. So why be blunt and miss the opportunity. Nice range of H pencils, so you can write In Hertford, Hereford and Hampshire, Hurricanes Hardly ever Happen twice! All puns intended!
excellent value for the money
very good quality fitting is really good , excellent value for money i paid deliverd on time
Good quality art pencils
Very pleased with purchase. Pencils arrived in store for collection the following day which was very handy.
Great Value
Bought for daughter who has an interest in art and design these allow her to produce effective sketches.