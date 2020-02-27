By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Staedtler Traditional 110 12 Sketching Pencils 2H - Hb

Staedtler Traditional 110 12 Sketching Pencils 2H - Hb
£ 5.25
£5.25/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Drawing Pencils
  • Different grades for all your sketching needs
  • PEFC accredited wood. Easy to sharpen
  • 12 pencils ranging from 2H to HB
  • Staedtler Tradition pencils sketching set

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great value pencils

5 stars

I bought this for my daughter as she loves drawing and wanted to get different shading effects. She's very pleased with them. Good value set too.

Fab Price for high quality.

5 stars

To get to the point, Staedtler is and always will be a top quality pencil. Yes pricey, but this is an awesome deal too. So why be blunt and miss the opportunity. Nice range of H pencils, so you can write In Hertford, Hereford and Hampshire, Hurricanes Hardly ever Happen twice! All puns intended!

excellent value for the money

5 stars

very good quality fitting is really good , excellent value for money i paid deliverd on time

Good quality art pencils

4 stars

Very pleased with purchase. Pencils arrived in store for collection the following day which was very handy.

Great Value

4 stars

Bought for daughter who has an interest in art and design these allow her to produce effective sketches.

