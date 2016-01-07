By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Paper Mate Inkjoy 300Rt Ball Fun 4 Pack

5(5)Write a review
Paper Mate Inkjoy 300Rt Ball Fun 4 Pack
£ 4.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Medium Point Ballpoint Pens
  • Rubberised tri-contour grip ensures comfort & control
  • Ballpoint. Medium 1mm line
  • Pack of 4 (blue, green, pink & purple)
  • Spread joy
  • Through writing with Paper Mate Inkjoy!
  • Our mission was simple: to brighten up your writing with Paper Mate InkJoy.
  • We developed ballpoint pens with vivid ink colours that start fast and don't drag, so your work won't, either. Whatever you're writing suddenly becomes more fun. Liven things up and spread joy with Paper Mate InkJoy.
  • Paper Mate InkJoy Ballpoint (300RT) Pens are:
  • Smooth (Our ink flows as freely as your thoughts, so writing's never a drag.)
  • Reliable (Fluid lines from "once upon a time" to "the end.")
  • Retractable (Bonus: that satisfying click.)
  • Comfortable to hold (Because words should never hurt you.)
  • Colourful - available in 10 vivid colours (Even if your work isn't fun, your pen should be.)
  • Also, try our New Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pen - dries 3x Faster* for Reduced Smearing
  • *vs. Pilot G2 based on average dry times of black, blue, red and green. Individually dry times may vary by colour.
  • Comfortable grip!
  • Ultra smooth ink
  • Assorted ink colours

Information

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip Seal: The pen you are about to enjoy is sealed to freshness. Please remove the little ball of wax from the tip before use.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS138SS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • If you are not completely satisfied with our product, please contact us at papermate.com or +44 20 302 76892
  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Limited,
  • Halifax Avenue Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS138SS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x Ballpoint Pens

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

nice colours

4 stars

bought these pens for stocking fillers .......went down a treat the kids loved them.

not bad but...

5 stars

these pens are quite bright so I use them as "highlighters", initially i thought that blue one pen is regular blue colour pen but it isn't - it is a "highlighter" (bright blue), steady ink flow, easy to write (no need to push hard), good build quality, they are not thin (which is good) + good grip

Brilliant

5 stars

i bought a few days ago and i have used them plenty. they are amazing for revision notes and almost anything else you will tend to use a pen for

colourful pens

5 stars

4 great pens that have good colour and a lovely smooth flow of ink.

nice

5 stars

smooth soft colored pens easy to hold and easy to writer wif

