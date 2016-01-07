Paper Mate Inkjoy 300Rt Ball Fun 4 Pack

nice colours
bought these pens for stocking fillers .......went down a treat the kids loved them.
not bad but...
these pens are quite bright so I use them as "highlighters", initially i thought that blue one pen is regular blue colour pen but it isn't - it is a "highlighter" (bright blue), steady ink flow, easy to write (no need to push hard), good build quality, they are not thin (which is good) + good grip
Brilliant
i bought a few days ago and i have used them plenty. they are amazing for revision notes and almost anything else you will tend to use a pen for
colourful pens
4 great pens that have good colour and a lovely smooth flow of ink.
nice
smooth soft colored pens easy to hold and easy to writer wif