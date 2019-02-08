By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Furniture Polish Wipes Wood 30'S

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Tesco wooden furniture polish wipes.
  • Cleans, nourishes & protects Helps trap dust to reduce allergens 30 wipes
  • Easily and conveniently polish and protect wooden furniture, leaving a fresh polish fragrance and streak free shine. Specially developed to trap dust, helping to reduce allergens. Suitable for wooden surfaces including: Waxed Varnished Lacquered Painted Wood

Information

Ingredients

Tesco wooden furniture polish wipes contain amongst other ingredients: Less than 5% Non-ionic surfactants, Anionic surfactants, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Perfume, Coumarin, Limonene.

Storage

Store pack with label facing upwards Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Test product on an inconspicuous area before use. Wipe surface until clean and dust free. Leave surface to air dry. Reseal the pack after use to prevent wipes from drying out.

Warnings

Recycling info

Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product - why no longer stocked?

5 stars

Excellent product - why no longer stocked?

