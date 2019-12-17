By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Counter Cheese & Onion Roll 130G

Tesco Counter Cheese & Onion Roll 130G

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

One roll
  • Energy1555kJ 372kcal
    19%
  • Fat20.3g
    29%
  • Saturates10.4g
    52%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1196kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of cheese, onion and potato wrapped in puff pastry.
  • Cheese & Onion Roll A blend of cheese, onion and potato wrapped in puff pastry.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese (21%) [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with colour: Annatto) (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)] Onion (13%), Palm Oil, Potato, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Mustard Seed, Dried Skimmed Milk, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Mustard

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (130g)
Energy1196kJ / 286kcal1555kJ / 372kcal
Fat15.6g20.3g
Saturates8.0g10.4g
Carbohydrate28.2g36.7g
Sugars2.5g3.2g
Fibre1.8g2.4g
Protein7.4g9.6g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

