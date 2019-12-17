Tesco Counter Cheese & Onion Roll 130G

- Energy1555kJ 372kcal19%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1196kJ / 286kcal
Product Description
- A blend of cheese, onion and potato wrapped in puff pastry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese (21%) [Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with colour: Annatto) (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk)] Onion (13%), Palm Oil, Potato, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Potato Starch, Mustard Seed, Dried Skimmed Milk, Spirit Vinegar, White Pepper, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Mustard
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (130g)
|Energy
|1196kJ / 286kcal
|1555kJ / 372kcal
|Fat
|15.6g
|20.3g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|10.4g
|Carbohydrate
|28.2g
|36.7g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|2.4g
|Protein
|7.4g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
