Tesco Counter Mini Beef & Vegetable Pasty 30G

£ 0.50
£0.50/each

Each pasty
  • Energy436kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1452kJ / 348kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned minced British beef with potato, swede and onion wrapped in a shortcrust pastry.
  • Bitesize Minced Beef Pasty

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (15%), Palm Oil, Potato, Swede, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dextrose, Beef Fat, Salt, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Herbs, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1452kJ / 348kcal436kJ / 104kcal
Fat21.6g6.5g
Saturates8.4g2.5g
Carbohydrate30.1g9.0g
Sugars2.8g0.8g
Fibre2.1g0.6g
Protein7.3g2.2g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Very Tasty

5 stars

Really enjoyed the pasties. I bought four off the cheepo shelf! Mmm!

great pasties

5 stars

great pasties not always available

