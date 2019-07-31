By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Ale Topped Snack Pork Pie

No ratings yetWrite a review
Counter Tesco Ale Topped Snack Pork Pie

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

Each pie
  • Energy2221kJ 533kcal
    27%
  • Fat35.3g
    50%
  • Saturates13.8g
    69%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481kJ / 356kcal

Product Description

  • A real ale chutney topped snack pie consisting of an uncured pork fill encased in rich hot water crust pastry.
  • Real Ale Chutney Topped Snack Pork Pie. A real ale chutney topped snack pie consisting of an uncured pork fill in hot water pastry

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (23%), Real Ale Chutney (16%) [Carrot, Swede, Cauliflower, Muscovado Sugar, Onion, Sugar, Water, Apple, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Real Ale (contains Barley), Tomato Paste, Date Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Molasses, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Spices, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pie (150g)
Energy1481kJ / 356kcal2221kJ / 533kcal
Fat23.5g35.3g
Saturates9.2g13.8g
Carbohydrate25.4g38.1g
Sugars5.3g8.0g
Fibre1.2g1.8g
Protein10.0g15.0g
Salt0.8g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

