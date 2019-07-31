Counter Tesco Ale Topped Snack Pork Pie

- Energy2221kJ 533kcal27%
- Fat35.3g50%
- Saturates13.8g69%
- Sugars8.0g9%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1481kJ / 356kcal
Product Description
- A real ale chutney topped snack pie consisting of an uncured pork fill encased in rich hot water crust pastry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (23%), Real Ale Chutney (16%) [Carrot, Swede, Cauliflower, Muscovado Sugar, Onion, Sugar, Water, Apple, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Real Ale (contains Barley), Tomato Paste, Date Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Molasses, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Spices, Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pie (150g)
|Energy
|1481kJ / 356kcal
|2221kJ / 533kcal
|Fat
|23.5g
|35.3g
|Saturates
|9.2g
|13.8g
|Carbohydrate
|25.4g
|38.1g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|10.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
