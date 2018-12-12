By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Go Create Glitter Glues

4(4)Write a review
Go Create Glitter Glues
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Add extra sparkle to your art & craft projects
  • 9 tubes of transparent gel featuring different coloured glitter powder
  • Includes a range of bright glitter colours
  • T. Go Create Glitter Gels 9pk \r \n

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not true colours

2 stars

My children were very disappointed, this package looks like it has 9 different bright colours so we ordered it online. We received a package of 6, 3 pink, one green, and 2 clearish greenish slightly purplish?. It works well enough, though takes a full 24 hours to dry, so not helpful for younger children.

Simple but fun!

5 stars

Easy to use and great for simple glitter application for younger children without getting glitter everywhere. Good value for money and range of colours.

worked wonderfully

5 stars

My granddaughter loves to craft with these pens. She was delighted to receive them as a present.

Excellent product

5 stars

I bought this for art work for my 4 year old son. He just loves them. Wants to use them on all his work now.

Usually bought next

Go Create Foam Alphabet / Numbers Stickers

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Go Create Coloured Card 20 Sheets

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Go Create Craft Activity Bag 500 Pieces

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Go Create Coloured Paper

£ 2.50
£2.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here