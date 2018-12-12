Go Create Glitter Glues

Not true colours
My children were very disappointed, this package looks like it has 9 different bright colours so we ordered it online. We received a package of 6, 3 pink, one green, and 2 clearish greenish slightly purplish?. It works well enough, though takes a full 24 hours to dry, so not helpful for younger children.
Simple but fun!
Easy to use and great for simple glitter application for younger children without getting glitter everywhere. Good value for money and range of colours.
worked wonderfully
My granddaughter loves to craft with these pens. She was delighted to receive them as a present.
Excellent product
I bought this for art work for my 4 year old son. He just loves them. Wants to use them on all his work now.