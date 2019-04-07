Tesco Finest Veal Burger Herb & Parmesan 284G

Flavourful and filling
There's a well known competitor with 'the best burger'. I've tested and tasted both. There's little to choose between them. These are certainly flavourful, solid and meaty. I would highly recommend. A good adult portion. LG
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 955kJ / 229kcal
British Veal (87%), Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Water, Potato Starch, Parsley, Rice Flour, Herbs, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always and by use by date shown.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 18-23 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
284g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (122g**)
|Energy
|955kJ / 229kcal
|1164kJ / 279kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|16.3g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|5.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|22.5g
|27.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 284g packg typically weighs 244g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
There's a well known competitor with 'the best burger'. I've tested and tasted both. There's little to choose between them. These are certainly flavourful, solid and meaty. I would highly recommend. A good adult portion. LG