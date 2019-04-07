By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Veal Burger Herb & Parmesan 284G

image 1 of Tesco Finest Veal Burger Herb & Parmesan 284G
£ 3.00
£10.57/kg
One burger
  • Energy1164kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 955kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Veal burgers with Parmigiano Reggiano medium fat hard cheese and parsley.
  • 2 Veal Burgers
  • *Tender veal with a naturally delicate flavour is the perfect partner for rich Parmigiano Reggiano, seasoned with chopped parsley.
  • Pack size: 284g

Information

Ingredients

British Veal (87%), Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3%), Water, Potato Starch, Parsley, Rice Flour, Herbs, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium-high grill for 18-23 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

284g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (122g**)
Energy955kJ / 229kcal1164kJ / 279kcal
Fat13.4g16.3g
Saturates6.8g8.3g
Carbohydrate4.2g5.1g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein22.5g27.5g
Salt1.0g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 284g packg typically weighs 244g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Flavourful and filling

5 stars

There's a well known competitor with 'the best burger'. I've tested and tasted both. There's little to choose between them. These are certainly flavourful, solid and meaty. I would highly recommend. A good adult portion. LG

