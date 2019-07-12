Tesco White Plastic Plates 22Cm 20 Pack

Avoid like the plague
Cheap, flimsy and rubbish. Wouldn't hold any food in them without the plate buckling in half! Avoid like the plague.
Don't buy them - cheap but not cheerful......
These are awful - at least three were stuck together and then split when I gently pulled them apart - so that means you use more of them. Those we did manage to use split around the edge. The only good thing was it was a sit down meal so they were supported by the table otherwise I think they would have been more of a disaster.
Nasty cheap plates, and bowls as well.keep splitti
Nasty cheap plates, and bowls as well.keep splitting when trying to separate
they were far too thin and did not hold anything.a
they were far too thin and did not hold anything.aaaaaaaai had to throw them away and forgot to claim a refund.Absolute RUBBISH