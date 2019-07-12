By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White Plastic Plates 22Cm 20 Pack

1.5(4)Write a review
Tesco White Plastic Plates 22Cm 20 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.10/each
  • These white plastic plates are perfect for everyday use or for a special occasion. Each pack contains 20 plates, each measuring 22cm in diameter.
  • 20 Pack
  • 22cm
  • White Plastic

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid like the plague

1 stars

Cheap, flimsy and rubbish. Wouldn't hold any food in them without the plate buckling in half! Avoid like the plague.

Don't buy them - cheap but not cheerful......

2 stars

These are awful - at least three were stuck together and then split when I gently pulled them apart - so that means you use more of them. Those we did manage to use split around the edge. The only good thing was it was a sit down meal so they were supported by the table otherwise I think they would have been more of a disaster.

Nasty cheap plates, and bowls as well.keep splitti

2 stars

Nasty cheap plates, and bowls as well.keep splitting when trying to separate

they were far too thin and did not hold anything.a

1 stars

they were far too thin and did not hold anything.aaaaaaaai had to throw them away and forgot to claim a refund.Absolute RUBBISH

Usually bought next

Tesco Square Plastic Bowl 20Pack

£ 0.50
£0.03/each

Swantex Plastic Mixed Cutlery 24 Pack

£ 0.19
£0.01/each

Tesco Basics Plastic Cups 20Cl 50 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.02/each

Tesco 50Cl Plastic Tumblers 16Pk

£ 1.75
£0.11/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here