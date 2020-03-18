Activia Creamy Peach Yogurt 4X110g

- Energy452 kJ 108 kcal5%
- Fat3.3g5%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars13.6g15%
- Salt0.12g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Creamy Yogurt with Fruit
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and balanced lifestyle.
- Every pot of Activia Live yogurt contains an exclusive combination of cultures: Lactobacillus bulgaricus, Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactococcus lactis and Bifidobacterium lactis (Bifidus ActiRegularis).
- We're on a mission to help you feel good from the inside out.*
- Our creamy recipe, drawn from over 30 years of experience is packed with billions of live cultures. We give our unique blend of 5 ferments 8 hours to develop, so every spoonful is thick, luscious and velvety smooth.
- Activia. Helps you feel good from the inside out.* Because that's what really counts.
- *Activia contains calcium which contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- This outer wrap contains important information: please read before discarding. Pots not to be sold separately.
- Exclusive live yogurt cultures
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar (8%), Peach (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Pectin, Guar Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Citrate), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.Use By: See Pots
Produce of
Produced in France
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- UK 0808-144-9451
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- ROI 1800 949992
Net Contents
4 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (110g)
|% RI* (110g)
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|411/98
|452/108
|5
|Fat (g)
|3.0
|3.3
|5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.1
|2.3
|12
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.6
|13.9
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|12.3
|13.6
|15
|Fibre
|0.2
|0.2
|-
|Protein (g)
|5.0
|5.5
|11
|Salt (g)
|0.11
|0.12
|2
|Calcium (mg) (% RI*)
|162 (20%)
|179
|22
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult (8400 KJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
